Nine employees of the Department of Public Works are out as severe consequence of COVID-19, city officials said Thursday.
Acting Commissioner James Rotondo said late Thursday that seven were sent home because of potential exposure after one of the other workers tested positive. No information was available on the circumstances of the ninth worker.
"Although we will be operating under a reduced level of staffing, we are still able to function without major disruption and provide all the necessary services to the public," Rotondo wrote in an email. "We have the capability to shift cross-trained employees from division to division if needed."
Mayor David Allaire said most of the employees were in the wastewater division and that the road crews were intact.
"Services are still being delivered," he said. "Everything that's of utmost importance is still being done. I'm not pushing the panic button."
Allaire said the employee had close contact with coworkers earlier this week, just prior to testing positive and that the city decided to send everyone home as a precaution.
"Our employees have been trained to follow all the prescribed safety protocols to discourage the spread of the virus, and we take their safety, as well as the public’s safety, seriously in carrying out the very essential work that we do," Rotondo wrote.
Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb tested positive for COVID last week, and was absent from this week's board meeting as a result, though the meetings are conducted remotely, and Whitcomb reports that he was almost completely asymptomatic.
Rutland County reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with 285 new cases in the past 14 days. The state as a whole reported 165 new cases cases Thursday, bringing Vermont's total to 12,503.
