FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven schools will move to remote learning next week after two individuals tested positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, Slate Valley Unified School District Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell reported that students at Fair Haven Grade School and Fair Haven Union High School will be learning remotely beginning Monday after it was discovered two individuals were in attendance while contagious. In-person learning will resume on Feb. 1, if conditions allow.
In addition, athletic practices at both schools have been canceled until Feb. 1.
All other Slate Valley schools will continue with in-person learning at this time.
“Contact tracing is underway and we are in the process of notifying anyone with possible exposure and sending them home until a final determination on quarantine can be made,” Olsen-Farrell wrote in a message to the Slate Valley community.
The move to remote learning was reportedly made due to the number of staff and students impacted, as well as the number of individuals waiting for testing results following Friday’s new cases.
Olsen-Farrell explained that both cases are a result of community transmission. In a follow-up email, she noted that recent cases being reported in district communities are largely due to group gatherings outside of school.
She reminded the community that anyone who was in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID may have been exposed to the virus and will be asked to quarantine for 14 days, or seven days with a negative test.
“If you are identified as someone who may have been exposed, someone from the (Vermont) Health Department will notify you and will provide information and guidance on quarantine and other recommendations,” Olsen-Farrell noted in her message.
“At this time we urge you to follow the restrictions on gathering with anyone outside of your home. We recommend that you take action to help limit the spread of COVID-19, even if your child is not experiencing symptoms. This is especially important given that we know the virus is in our community,” Olsen-Farrell stated.
In K-12 schools, 46 cases of COVID have been reported in the past week and 373 cases have been reported overall, according to data released by the Vermont Department of Health on Jan. 20. Those numbers reflect individuals with COVID who were physically at a K-12 school while infectious.
On Friday, the state reported 173 new cases of COVID with 43 hospitalizations, including five in intensive care. In Rutland County, there are 18 new cases, and 166 cases have been reported in the last 14 days. To date, 169 people have died statewide.
