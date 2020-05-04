FAIR HAVEN — Murfee, Fair Haven’s “pet mayor” is spending his first term supervising the production of face masks.
“Like any good politician, he’s learned to delegate,” Linda Barker, Murfee’s owner, said Monday. “He glares at me if he hears the sewing machine stop. I’m allowed to get up every now and then to get the dog’s treats.”
Barker is sewing masks as part of an effort to raise money to refurbish the playground behind Fair Haven Grade School. Town Manager Joseph Gunter said the town is trying to put together about $80,000 for a new play structure.
“We actually had to close the slide because it was broken,” he said. “It’s 30 years old. It’s at the end of its life and needs to be replaced.”
In any case, Gunter said, the playground is presently closed entirely as the town tries to enforce social distancing guidelines. He said the town has raised roughly $10,000 toward the new structure.
Barker said around now she would have been coming up with some fundraising activity to do with Murfee at Fair Haven’s Spring Fling, but with that canceled she hit on making the masks instead. She come up with a cloth pattern — she says Murfee chose it — with American flags and puppies and went to work. She put them on Mayor Murfee’s Facebook page, and then the Fair Haven Police Department ran a notice on its website.
“I got orders for 80 masks that night,” she said. “I woke up the next morning and thought, ‘What have I done?’”
Baker said she’s been making masks as fast as she can and raised about $770. She’s also been impressed with how the effort has caught on.
“People are coming up to me and saying ‘I’ve got elastic,’ or ‘Let me cut out pieces for you,’” she said. “It’s amazing how the people in town are coming together.”
Barker said she hopes to help give local children a safe place to play, and suspects they’ll need it after being cooped up for so long.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(1) comment
If anyone wants to donate to the playground fund here's the link https://www.gofundme.com/f/jhqazf-title and here's the link to Mayor Murfee's FB page https://www.facebook.com/MayorMurfee/ if you'd like one of his masks available for a donation to the playground fund. He has them in child's size also[wink]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.