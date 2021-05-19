MONTPELIER — Faith leaders are urging the Legislature to use American Rescue Plan dollars for housing to help the state’s homeless population.
Vermont Interfaith Action held a news conference at Christ Episcopal Church in Montpelier on Wednesday to make their plea to lawmakers who are currently trying to figure out how the state should spend the money it will receive from the federal government in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rev. Joan Javier-Duval, of the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, is the president of the organization’s board. Javier-Duval said her organization represents 15,000 people of faith in the state who seek systemic change on issues that impact quality of life in their communities.
“We are here this afternoon because we believe everyone ought to have the opportunity for safe, healthy and stable housing,” she said. “The COVID-19 pandemic, which we are finally starting to emerge from, revealed many things in our society.”
Because homeless shelters were not safe for people to congregate in during the pandemic, the state had moved those without housing into motels and hotels. But that program is expected to be phased out starting July 1 because state officials have said it’s too expensive to maintain.
She said there are about 2,700 residents without permanent housing who are in those motels and hotels across the state.
“Over 400 of these Vermonters are children. We know that safe, healthy and stable housing makes a difference in people’s lives and is the beginning of pathways towards lives of dignity and equal opportunity,” Javier-Duval said.
She said not enough homes are being built and the state’s housing stock is aging and in need of repair.
“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity now to address Vermont’s housing needs and give more Vermonters a chance for permanent housing,” she said.
Javier-Duval said the Appropriations Conference Committee has allocated about $134 million of ARP funds for housing. She urged lawmakers to vote in favor of this allocation, saying it’s a “much-needed step.”
The Rev. Carl Hilton VanOsdall, of Christ Church Presbyterian of Burlington and First Presbyterian Church of Barre, said he’s spoken to residents staying in the motels.
“I can tell you, there is a significant degree of anxiety in the up-and-coming phasing out of the motel stays. And I can feel it, and I can hear it in the voices of neighbors as they tell stories about their concerns,” VanOsdall said.
He said even with the $134 million allocation, there will be a gap in housing for those currently in motels. VanOsdall said about 100 people are using the motel program in Washington County.
He said some have told him they plan to live in tents, campers, cars or couch surf.
“We rallied to save lives in times of COVID, and it’s now time for us to rally to save lives regarding housing and its lack. So we urge our legislators to work with housing organizations and continuums of care in your district to provide better housing alternatives for these Vermonters facing the uncertainty of transitions in the coming weeks and months of this year,” he said.
Tammy Menard said she moved to Vermont in 2012 because she thought it was a beautiful state and she’s loved being here. Menard said she’s been homeless for six years and in a motel room since the pandemic started.
She said she doesn’t use drugs, doesn’t drink and is in good standing with her housing team.
“I’ve had a housing voucher since February, and I have not been able to find an apartment,” she said.
Menard said most of the people she’s talked with are having similar problems with finding affordable housing or even housing in general.
