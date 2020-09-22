MONTPELIER — State officials say K-12 schools can move to “Step 3” Saturday which means the fall sports season can start this weekend.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s Tuesday news conference, Dan French, state secretary of education, said schools are currently in “Step 2” which has more stringent rules for the operation of schools to help stop the spread of the virus. French said “Step 3” gives schools additional flexibility on how to implement those rules. He said school started in “Step 2” to get the rules in place, but the plan was to move up a step at the end of the month if the data supported doing so.
He said moving from one step to another depended on two variables: the overall state of the virus in Vermont and the ability of schools to implement the guidance from the Agency of Education.
French said there have been a handful of students who have tested positive for the virus after schools opened earlier this month. But he said it appears the students are bringing the virus with them, and it has not been transmitted to others yet.
The secretary said the agency measures how the guidance is being implemented by speaking to principals and superintendents across the state.
“Based on our review of these considerations, we are announcing all schools be placed on Step 3 effective Sept. 26, which is this Saturday. We decided to make the transition date on Saturday since the change in step level is also connected to our sports guidance,” he said.
French said schools in “Step 3” are allowed to play sports against each other. He said the fall sports season has already been cut short by the pandemic so state officials wanted to let athletes play this weekend.
For school operations, the secretary said moving to “Step 3” does not mean relaxing the rules put in place. He said those at schools are still supposed to stay home if they are sick, complete a daily health check, practice social distancing and wear a mask.
But the secretary said schools will be able to again use common areas such as gyms and cafeterias. He said these spaces must be cleaned after each use and group size is limited.
French said schools will also have the ability to group students with other students under “Step 3,” such as letting high school students group together based on the subject being taught. Currently schools are required to keep the same group of students together throughout the day.
Scott said he expects the reaction to this news to be similar to other actions taken to open other events during the coronavirus pandemic. The governor said some will think the state is moving too quickly, while others say it’s moving too slowly.
“I get it. We’ve all been living with so much uncertainty since March. Everything about our lives has been turned upside down. As we wait for a vaccine, we don’t know how long we’re going to be in this position. And all of this, plus the alarming things we’ve seen in other parts of the country and the detrimental impact to our economy, creates fear,” Scott said.
Scott said Vermonters have fear when it comes to their jobs, keeping businesses open, and if kids are falling behind in their education.
“I understand all that. But please know, we keep these concerns in mind every day and with every decision,” he said, adding Vermont’s approach has worked with the state leading the country in suppressing the virus that causes COVID-19.
