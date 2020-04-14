Greg Cox has spent years saying people should go to farmers’ markets.
He still thinks that, but now he has to argue for them even to be open.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down a number of the markets for area farmers, and not just the literal markets, but many of the other avenues used by producers who benefited from the “buy local” movement.
“I do restaurants — all the restaurants are closed,” said Cox, who owns Boardman Hill Farm and helped found the Vermont Farmers Food Center, which hosts the winter farmers’ markets. “I do CSAs in workplaces. VELCO — I just got notified they’re not doing it this year.”
Farmers’ markets are among the businesses deemed nonessential under Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order. Cox said the Rutland market got a brief exemption from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development before it was overruled by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.
Inquiries to VAAFM are referred to an April 10 memo, which repeats language about the importance of social distancing, but without any real analysis of the merits of people shopping at a farmers’ market versus a supermarket. Cox has several thoughts on that subject.
“You think about how many people touch your food at Price Chopper and where it comes from,” he said. “It’s much safer at the farmers’ market.”
The state does still want farmers selling their food.
“Indeed, farmers’ contributions are self-evident in this time of need,” the memo reads. “Farmers can and should sell food through farm stands (with appropriate social distancing), online food sales, phone orders, curbside pick-up and delivery. CSAs are also explicitly listed as a critical service and it is important that they continue as mechanisms for connecting consumers with local food.”
Cox said the VFFC has launched a curbside service. Orders can be placed at bit.ly/VFFCOnline and picked up between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Last week, we did something on a shoestring budget and we had almost $1,800 in sales,” he said. “This week we think it’s going to triple. ... There’s been a lot of networking between the farmers — specifically the ones who know each other from the market. We’re all selling each other’s produce.”
Cox also said a number of “pop-up” farm stands have launched. Meadow Squier of the Squier Family Farm in Tinmouth said she stopped going to the winter market in March.
“We put out a call for our customers online, and it seemed like most people were more comfortable with a farm stand,” she said. “It seemed like the fewer vendors there were, the better. ... We turned my dad’s old milking parlor on McNamara Road into a farm stand in about two days. ... It was pretty stressful.”
It was also a leap of faith — Squier said the market was responsible for about 75% of their income. They also put faith in their customers in terms of how they operate the stand.
“It’s a no-contact stand,” she said. “We don’t man it. It’s all self-serve ... honor system. ... I never knew my grandfather, but he had a saying that if somebody stole something from him, they probably needed it more than him.”
Ultimately, she said, the benefits of running the stand that way outweigh the risks.
So far, she said, it has paid off and the farm has gained customers — including people who have been isolating more than a month and who get their food placed outside in a separate, thoroughly washed container. On top of that, they have sold produce from a number of their fellow market vendors.
Squier wasn’t sure, though, how much of that 75% from the farmers’ market they’re making up for.
“I’m kind of behind on paperwork,” she said. “We’re having good sales, but we’re also buying a lot of farm produce. ... We’re still a little bit below, but we also have so many new customers. It’s a little hard to calculate at the moment.”
