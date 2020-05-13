The first vendor by the entrance to the Rutland farmers market will be selling masks Saturday.
“We’re going to have people who come in and go, ‘What do you mean I need a mask?’” Manager Judy Dark said.
The farmers market opening weekend takes place in Depot Park Saturday amid a number of new restrictions imposed as result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The managers — the market is run by two organizations sharing the same space — say they only have about half the vendors they would normally. On top of that, traffic flow will be carefully managed and shoppers will be urged to move along.
“This is going to be interesting,” said Dark, who runs the Rutland County Farmers Market. “It’s just one of those things we have to live with.”
In keeping with the most recent guidelines, Dark said there will be some craft vendors at the market.
“It’s a hard call for everybody,” she said. “We have to think about public safety, and I feel for my vendors because they’re in all of this, too, and some of them are not doing well. ... Sometimes people think ‘Oh, those are folks who are just home knitting.’ These are people who are doing this as, if not their whole living, part of their living.”
One requirement is 12-foot spacing between stalls, which has caused a reduction in vendors. Dark said she had 34 at peak last summer and will open Saturday with 15. She said she was spared having to decide who can come and who can’t because all the missing vendors are absent voluntarily. She said she actually has room for one more.
“I have an amazing group of vendors,” she said. “They’re very committed to their product, but they’re also very understanding. They get it.”
Lori Pinkowski, manager of the Vermont Farmers Market, said she had to cut from 58 to 32. She said her cuts were simplified because she laid out her half of the market in April, before the guidelines were loosened up enough to allow craft vendors. As a result, all the vendors from her organization are selling food.
“Our vendors are very disappointed, but I’m not sure what we can do,” she said.
Pinkowski said they have made inquiries about getting more space by expanding up Center Street. Mayor David Allaire said he has reservations about that proposal, and would at least need to see how the market goes for a few weekends before he could back such a proposal. However, Allaire said he was very pleased to see the market return. “It’s a central event for our downtown, and it’s good just to give people some sense of maybe inching toward normality,” he said.
Unlike most years, the market will have a single entrance, located near the corner of the Wal-Mart building, and exits into the Wal-Mart parking lot, Evelyn Street and Merchants Row. Shoppers will be required to move through the market in a single direction — much like how grocery stores have been configured during the pandemic.
“It’s a little stressful, but we’ve managed, I think, to lay out the market so it’ll be an effective flow of people going through,” Pinkowski said. “I just spent a couple of days figuring out all of our signage needs. Green Screen Graphics has been great, cramming us in to get us ready.”
In addition to signs, Dark said they will have volunteers to help guide shoppers.
When he announced farmers markets could reopen, Gov. Phil Scott stressed that they should not be treated as social occasions. Pinkowski said they were prepared to police visitors — ever so gently.
“People are starved for that social interaction,” she said.
Confirmed returning vendors include Maplebrook Farm, Timberloft Farm, The Fat Chef, Heleba Potato Farm, Mediterranean Mix and Little Haveli.
New vendors include an Italian food booth, a distiller and sales of homemade mead.
“We’re doing our best to be on the front line and bring our good, healthy products to people as best as we can,” Dark said.
