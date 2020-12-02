Organizers say the Paramount Theatre needs the Festival of Trees more than ever this year.
The annual fundraiser auction — like so many similar events — will be held online this year, with bidding opening at 10 a.m. Saturday and closing at 5 p.m. Dec. 12.
Paramount Executive Director Eric Mallette said the event typically brings in about $100,000, which is a relatively small portion of the organization's $1.5 million annual budget, but is roughly a fifth of the organization's "contributed income" — money that isn't made through the box office. With no tickets to sell owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mallette said, contributed income is essential to the Paramount's survival.
"That's what's allowing us to maintain sustainability," Mallette said. "Even without the doors open, we have holdings, we have expenses associated with existing on Center Street. ... It looks a lot different this year, but it's more important than ever."
The event started as a Christmas tree auction but slowly changed over the years to where it now offers everything but Christmas trees.
"We're now more into goods and services," Mallette said.
Those goods include a Honda scooter, a Retro RV, jewelry, lamps, wireless speakers, an Apple watch, a chest freezer and a table saw. The services on offer range from dinner for 10 at Roots or a one-hour massage to eight hours of excavating or a six-person private tour of the Vermont Danby Quarry.
Organizer Laurie Mecier-Brochu said the items were donated by local businesses and the Paramount is touched by the evident desire in the community to see the theater reopen.
"The continuing generosity of the community is overwhelming to us," she said. "You start talking with people and they want to give. They want to make our community strong and you can't ask for more than that."
Mecier-Brochu said some of the donations, like the RV, were items they never would have thought to ask for. The result, she said, was an eclectic mix.
"That's the beauty of it," she said. "We always want the theater to be for everyone. There's items for everyone."
A link to pre-register to bid is available at the Paramount website, paramountvt.org
The Paramount hasn't been completely dormant while closed for the pandemic. Mallette helped organize pop-up drive-in theaters in Rutland and Brandon, an initiative he said was "wildly successful."
"I don't think that has exclusively to do with the pandemic," he said. "What's old is new again in a lot of sectors. ... We had more than 10,000 people going through each site. Definitely something we will be doing again next year at both sites — pandemic or no pandemic."
Mallette said they have also figured out a way to contribute to the city's holiday spirit — they are working with Catamount Radio to offer Zoom calls with Santa to local children.
"Listeners will be able to call in and schedule their time with Old Saint Nick, who will be coming to them live from the Paramount stage," Mallette said. "That kicks off for two weeks starting next Monday."
