BARRE TOWN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to make a $500,000 deposit in the Vermont Foodbank — federal funding it says will be used to finance strategic improvements to a nonprofit that has proved its worth during the pandemic.
Anthony Linardos, state director of USDA’s Rural Development program in Vermont and New Hampshire, this week announced the $500,000 grant award citing the Vermont Foodbank’s essential role during the COVID-19 crisis.
“The Vermont Foodbank is more important than ever because food insecurity is now a bigger challenge than it’s ever been,” Linardos said in a prepared statement.
“This disaster-relief investment will help workers and staff accommodate the ever-growing demand for safe and efficient food distribution to our low-income rural neighbors,” he added.
The grant, which was awarded through USDA’s Community Facilities Disaster Relief program, will be used to optimize operations at the Vermont Foodbank’s headquarters in Barre Town’s Wilson Industrial Park.
That will involve investing in new equipment and infrastructure, as well as increased broadband capability that will enable the Vermont Foodbank to better manage its satellite locations and collaborate with its partners.
A new forklift and pickup truck, expanded storage racking and teleconferencing equipment are all on the Vermont Foodbank’s shopping list, and the federal funds will also finance the installation of a canopy over the loading dock at its Barre Town distribution center. The latter improvement will provide all-season weather protection for vehicles, staff and drivers.
Founded in 1986, the Vermont Foodbank has grown into a $26 million a year operation that typically distributes approximately 12 million pounds of donated food, produce, USDA foods and purchased foods delivered directly to individuals and more than 215 member network partners that collectively serve more than 150,000 Vermonters.
Because of COVID-19, those numbers will be dwarfed this year. During the past five months, the organization has distributed roughly 10 million pounds of food through a mix of new and existing programs.
