During the past year, the ability for schools to transition to remote learning with relative ease ensured continuity of learning as communities weathered the coronavirus pandemic. But as school districts got more comfortable making the switch, remote learning threatened to make snow days a thing of the past.
Last fall, a number of districts across the state floated the idea of going remote in the event of inclement weather. Now, as winter has settled in, some districts are testing it out.
With a winter storm bearing down on the region, several Rutland County school districts announced Monday evening they would be learning remotely on Tuesday. They included: Rutland City Public Schools, Mill River Unified Union School District and Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union switched to remote learning today. All other districts in the county took the day off.
By Tuesday afternoon, Rutland City received about 8 inches of fresh snow. The National Weather Service reported 9 inches in Mount Holly and 7 inches in Wallingford.
While some students laced up their boots and grabbed their sleds Tuesday morning, others logged onto their Chromebooks for a day of learning.
Rutland City resident Allison Bembe’s two sons, who are in kindergarten and fourth grade at RCPS, were in front of their computers for at least part of Tuesday.
An occupational therapist for the district, Bembe was also working remotely — meeting virtually with students and para-educators, and checking in with parents.
“I’m in the bedroom, my elder son’s out in the living room, my younger son kind of floats wherever he needs to,” she said. “We kind of leave each other alone while we’re in the middle of things, but it’s a little tricky juggling it all — all three of us — for sure.”
After going remote last spring, as well as a handful of days this school year, Bembe has the routine down.
“We have had a few days, so I have had a little practice at this point now,” she said.
Her sons’ classwork was a combination of synchronous instruction and independent learning, which kept them busy while she tended to her own work.
She said she planned to get outside with them to play in the yard at some point, noting her older son’s classes finished their work early so the teacher told them to get outside and play for the rest of the afternoon.
“My boss hasn’t given me the afternoon off,” Bembe joked.
Despite not getting a full snow day, she said her sons weren’t too disappointed.
“They like the fact that they don’t have to get out of the house early in the morning,” she said. “My older son wore pajamas to school today, which is kind of exciting.”
Plus, she said the boys understand that any days off now have to be made up later.
“We’re looking forward to the big picture of not having to make up snow days in June,” she said.
In Mendon, Danielle Monroe, executive director of Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, was at home with her two sons, ages 7 and 9. The boys attend Barstow Memorial School, which was also remote today.
“Other than morning meeting, it’s just independent work for them today,” she said.
Remote days are a regular thing for Monroe. Barstow, like all RNESU schools, is remote every Wednesday, but today is a bit more exciting because of the snow.
When the call came Monday night announcing Tuesday would be a remote snow day, Monroe said she had to remind her sons that they would still be expected to do their schoolwork.
“We’re having a hybrid snow day. We’re having a little bit of a school day and a little bit of an old-school snow day,” she said.
The plan was to get work done in the morning then spend the afternoon watching movies and playing outside.
While her boys worked, Monroe said she was writing a lesson plan for Wonderfeet’s homeschool families group about the crystalline structure of snowflakes, so a number of snow-related ideas were top of mind.
“Snow days are a great opportunity for STEM learning,” she said, suggesting outdoor art projects, snow volcanoes made with baking soda and vinegar, and identifying different snowflake structures. “There’s just a lot of fun learning that can happen with snow.”
She recommended snow-day yoga as well — another activity she had on her agenda Tuesday —to incorporate a little movement into the day. She described kid-friendly yoga lessons that blended poses and storytelling.
Monroe encouraged families to use online resources to get inspiration.
“We are lucky to live in the internet age, because all of that stuff is a few clicks away,” she said.
Unlike their neighbors, Rutland City resident Christina Sweet’s two daughters didn’t have to worry about school yesterday. The girls, ages 7 and 10, attend Christ the King School, which chose to give students the day off.
“I think they really enjoyed the fact that they had an actual snow day,” she said.
Sweet said she and the girls spent the morning playing in the snow with their dogs and picked up sandwiches downtown for lunch.
While CKS was closed today, Sweet indicated that the school might go remote for any future snow days in order to end the school year on time.
She noted that the snow day is bittersweet as consequence of COVID-19 forcing families to remain apart. In past years, she said a snow day would be cause for sledding parties at the Rutland Country Club or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Hillside Road. This year, those excursions are family only, if they happen at all.
Sweet also acknowledged the difficulty parents have balancing their jobs with unexpected days off but, for her part, she tries to make it work.
“They’re only young once,” she said. “I just try to keep that perspective and have as much fun as possible.”
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.