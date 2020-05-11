WDEV radio talk show host Dave Gram, of Montpelier, talks about the pandemic and how it has been affecting him and his life.
How are you handling self-isolation?I am not feeling particularly isolated. I live in a household that currently includes five adult members, so there’s lots of stimulating conversation. With my radio show on WDEV, I’m also blessed with a wide open-communication channel with the community for two hours a day.
What has been the biggest challenge for you?In normal life, there is a certain spontaneity to social interaction that I have missed in the current circumstances. There’s less walking around downtown and randomly meeting up with people.
What has been the most pleasant surprise?The most pleasant surprise has been how easy it has been to operate a radio talk show from my home. Scheduling interviews also has been easier. People seem more available than in normal times.
How much of what you’re doing do you think will you carry forward after the pandemic?I would like to see if working from home might be an option sometimes in the future, either when the weather is bad or when it’s so nice that our screened-in porch might seem enticing as a place from which to originate a radio show.
And what do you feel the lessons will be that come out of all of this?I see three main lessons: We’re learning how much we value the company of family and friends. We’re learning about our own resilience and ability to cope with less than ideal circumstances. We may be learning that we can get along just fine while driving — and polluting — a lot less.
