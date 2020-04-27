Green Mountain Power Vice President Steve Costello shares his thoughts on self-isolation and how it has been affecting him.
How are you handling self-isolation?As an extroverted extrovert, I thought self-isolation would be brutal, but I’ve handled it better than I expected. I’ve made a significant effort to stay connected to friends, family, co-workers, and members of the community through phone, email, and video, and that’s been great. At my job, despite the physical distance, it feels like we’re tighter than ever, in constant communication and making sure everyone is doing OK. My family and core friends have also been great about staying in touch and trying to create a sense of normalcy despite the distance.
What has been the biggest challenge for you?The biggest challenges have been in trying to support community projects and friends without physically being there. One of my best friends lost his mom, who was like a second mother to me, and because of COVID, there was no funeral, and we couldn’t be together to celebrate her life, which was incredible. She was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. Similarly, some things like work on the Rutland Sculpture Trail had to pause. It’s frustrating, as we’ve been making a lot of progress, but I’m fully on board with all the steps we need to take — social distancing, wearing masks and the like. These sacrifices are critical to helping save lives.
What has been the most pleasant surprise?It’s not really a surprise, but the most pleasant thing I’ve seen as a result of COVID-19 is how the greater Rutland community has rallied together. From trying to support local restaurants and businesses, to staying home, to putting up Christmas lights, rainbows and signs encouraging people to help bend the curve, the vast majority of people seem to get the importance of thinking about the larger community and supporting one another. I’m not surprised, but the breadth of effort has been inspiring to see.
How much of what you’re doing do you think will you carry forward after the pandemic?With COVID-19 being everywhere on the news and social media, I’m reducing TV time and social media time except to post and support positive messaging. I hope that sticks later. I’ve always been an avid reader, and I’m reading more than ever now, and that’s been great, going through a pile of books I just hadn’t gotten to, and I know that will stick. Probably most important, this has made me really focus on connecting with the people I care about most. It’s made me appreciate these people more than ever, and I have no doubt I will appreciate them even more by the time this is over.
And what do you feel the lessons will be that come out of all of this?By far, the biggest lesson for me is that we each have to choose the attitude we’re going to carry through each day. It’s a lesson I’ve been focused on ever since getting to know Stefanie Schaffer, who has overcome tremendous challenges but is always optimistic. This is a sad and challenging time, no doubt. And it can be frustrating being at home practically 24/7. But I’m trying to choose a positive attitude every morning, and with every interaction with others, and to find and celebrate the good around me every day, which is helping me stay in a good place. It’s a cliché, but it’s not what happens to us, but how we respond to it, that matters most.
