In a year that has upended students’ education at all levels, high school seniors faced an added layer of uncertainty as they left their familiar surroundings to embark on a new journey.
Many of those journeys were delayed or even derailed as consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, as some colleges deferred incoming freshmen and students opted to take gap years rather than begin their college experiences learning remotely or quarantined inside dorms.
In June, acknowledging this unique situation, the J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation gifted one free Community College of Vermont course to all Vermont high school graduates of the class of 2020.
The gift allowed any graduate to take any CCV course of their choosing without incurring any expenses, and with no essays, letters of reference or standardized test scores required.
With new student enrollment in community colleges down 22% this year, according to the National Student Clearinghouse, CCV more than doubled its numbers with more than 600 graduates of the class of 2020 enrolling this fall.
The students, half of whom were the first in their families to attend college, came from all of Vermont’s 14 counties.
Carolyn Weir, executive director of the McClure Foundation, said the gift was essentially an experiment in which cost was removed as a barrier to accessing college.
“Based on this experiment, it’s hard not to see cost as the primary factor in young people’s decisions to continue onto college and career training. When cost barriers are removed, people are quick to enroll,” she said.
While Vermont ranks among the highest states in the country for high school graduation rates, it’s among the lowest for students going on to college after graduation with cost often cited as the greatest barrier for young Vermonters continuing their education. Since the 1980s, the state appropriation for the Vermont State College System has decreased from 51% to just over 17% of the VSCS budget.
The result is high tuitions that keep many Vermonters from pursuing higher education in state, if at all.
“Because there’s so little state support, our tuitions tend to be high,” said Joyce Judy, president of CCV. “But if we removed the financial barrier, we did see an uptick.”
Judy noted a similar phenomenon earlier this year when the school used CARES Act funds to offer free courses and training for Vermonters whose employment had been disrupted by the COVID-19.
According to Judy, the 2020 graduates had a variety of reasons for taking a class at CCV, from those looking to pick up an extra course to those who were taking a gap year before heading to another school to those who never thought they could afford college.
The courses they chose were just as varied; some chose popular ones like English composition, while others chose ones focused on a specific skill they could use to pursue a career.
“It was very simple for people, and I think that simplicity really spoke to so many students,” Judy said. “(The McClure Foundation) just opened it up to really inviting people to sort of get hooked on education.”
Daniel Graves, a graduate from Mill River Union High School in Rutland County, said the class he took helped prepare him for college.
Graves planned to attend Brown University in the fall, but the college deferred the arrival of freshman until January because of the pandemic.
“I had a lot of open time,” he said, explaining he took English Composition 2 at CCV as well as another online class offered through Brown.
“I think it helped solidify some of my writing skills and gave me an opportunity to kind of engage with some work during the fall,” he said of the CCV class.
Graves said it was the most writing he’s ever done in school.
“I was writing well above what I normally would write in high school, and I think just getting that kind of experience to be comfortable writing about all sorts of different subjects and just the drafting (and) editing process was a huge part of the CCV class,” he said.
Graves, who is thinking about majoring in environmental science but is also interested in economics, statistics and computer science, said the light course load made for an easy transition to a college environment that other students might appreciate.
“I kind of like that it gave me an opportunity to focus on the work I had to do and not feel super overwhelmed,” he said. “I definitely feel like I’m prepared for my full schedule.”
Nick Carrera is another recent graduate who took advantage of the gift.
Carrera, who graduated from Essex High School in June, admitted that college wasn’t always a sure thing for him.
“I was always one of those people that was like, ‘I don’t think I’m going to get to go to college because of money,’” he said.
Carrera was already enrolled as a part-time student at CCV for the fall when he learned about the opportunity to take one of his classes for free.
He said having that one class covered was a big help, giving him the confidence to begin his college career without financial stress — especially since he was laid off from his job as result of COVID.
“Being able to use the McClure Foundation grant just made it much easier, because instead of having to worry about classes and how to pay it off right off the bat, I was able to have enough money to pay for my stuff. I don’t have to go into debt, I don’t have to take out any loans,” he said.
Carrera, who took an intro to visual communications class thanks to the grant, said he plans to major in design and media studies with a main focus on graphic design. He wants to be a graphic artist, and is interested in working in advertising or as a concept artist for television, films or comic books.
He said he is grateful to McClure Foundation for the opportunity it afforded him.
“For people like me, who are from low-income families who really appreciate every little thing, that helps,” he said. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
At a time when the Vermont State College System — which includes Castleton University, Vermont Technical College and Northern Vermont University at Johnson and Lyndon, finds itself on unsure financial footing and faces a massive overhaul — CCV, with its 12 locations across the state, is a bright spot.
A recent legislative select committee report said as much.
“CCV fills a critical role in the provision of educational services and one that needs to grow to meet rising workforce needs for sub-baccalaureate education and training and to serve adult learners in larger numbers,” the report states, adding that the school is the least expensive and most nimble of the state college system.
Judy noted that enrollments are up and the budget is balanced.
“Our model … gives us a lot of flexibility and able to serve and provide access to so many Vermonters in ways that a college campus, a physical location does not,” Judy said. “We have the luxury of focusing just on teaching and learning — and that’s a huge luxury.”
Judy has shared the results of the McClure experiment with legislators and the governor as a “proof of concept” that demonstrates removing financial barriers leads to more Vermonters seeking education and training that will make them attractive candidates for jobs Vermont employers often have to recruit for out of state.
“I am a believer that education is one of those things that will change the person’s trajectory,” she said. “If we can do everything we can to help do that, Vermont and Vermonters will be so much better off.”
