Ocean State Job Lot is offering free fabric for face masks.
The chain is providing enough cloth for an estimated 2 million homemade masks in response to the Centers for Disease Control recommends that all Americans wear cloth face masks in public in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The store has created displays where customers can pick up cotton-polyester blended fabric in the form of napkins and tablecloths. Each customer is limited to five "units" of fabric.
“During this critically important time, it’s our responsibility as community partners to think outside of the box and provide as much assistance as we can,” spokesman Paul Conforti said. “While we’ve been focused on sourcing critical supplies and medical grade masks for healthcare professionals and first responders battling COVID-19, our ‘Mask Fabric For Free’ campaign specifically focuses on the needs of everyday people who are looking for responsible ways to protect themselves and others.”
