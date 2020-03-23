Meals are being made available for pickup at designated locations around Rutland County for school-aged children.
Rutland City Public Schools
Meals for any child younger than 18 living in the city. No application or prior approval is required. available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the following locations: Northeast Primary School, Northwest Primary School, Rutland High School, Rutland Intermediate/Middle School, Allen Street Campus, Mount St. Joseph Academy, Christ the King School, College of St. Joseph, Ocean State Job Lot and the Salvation Army.
Slate Valley Unified Union School District
10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at Benson Village School, Fair Haven Union High School, Fair Haven Grade School, and Orwell Village School. The district is also looking into delivering meals along bus routes in the near future. Families are asked to complete a form available at bit.ly/svmeals.
Mill River Unified Union School District
Meals are being delivered along bus routes in towns throughout the district beginning at around 7:25 a.m. A detailed schedule is available at bit.ly/mrmeals. Families may also pick up at the district office at Mill River Union High School from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Any child younger than 18 living in the Mill River community is eligible to receive one.
Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union
Breakfast and lunch on Mondays (three meals each) and Thursdays (two meals each), from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., at Proctor Elementary, Poultney Elementary, West Rutland School, Middletown Springs Elementary and Wells Village School. Delivery is available to anyone unable to travel to a site. Families are asked to complete a survey here bit.ly/grcsumeals.
Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union
Families may sign up for home delivery of meals or pick them up from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Neshobe School in Brandon, Lothrop School in Pittsford, Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden and Leicester School. Bus deliveries begin at 10 a.m.
Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union
Families needing meals should call 247-5757.
Two Rivers Supervisory Union
Mount Holly and Belmont meals are being delivered to families along bus routes beginning at 9 a.m, Monday through Friday. Meals will also be available for pickup at Mount Holly Elementary School weekdays from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Families were emailed surveys to complete if they wished to be included.
Pittsfield
Pick up meals at Stockbridge Central School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Families should call 234-9248 to order by 9 a.m. each day.
While other school districts serving the county also have meal distribution plans in place, details were not immediately available.
Danby, Mount Tabor and Pawlet families may contact the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union at 362-2452.
Killington families may contact the Windsor Central Supervisory Union at 457-1213.
