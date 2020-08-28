MONTPELIER — State officials say funds are on the way to help support the health care sector during the coronavirus pandemic.
At his Friday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott said while the state has done a good job combating COVID-19, the pandemic continues to have a strong negative impact with tens of thousands of Vermonters on unemployment.
“There are thousands of small businesses who can’t make ends meet because of capacity limits. And many of our critical institutions, like hospitals and colleges, face steep, unsustainable fiscal challenges,” the governor said.
Scott said his administration has worked with the Legislature to get federal CARES Act dollars into the hands of those who need it. He said policies have been put in place such as a moratorium on foreclosures, expanding unemployment eligibility and increasing benefits to support working families.
“But I know it’s not enough. And our work to restore the fiscal foundation of our state and for the families that count on us, and who we need, must and will continue,” he said.
The governor said one area of focus for his administration is the health care sector. He said it was important to support the front line workers who put their lives on the line to protect their neighbors.
The state is using $28 million in federal funds for the Front-Line Employees Hazard Pay Grant Program.
Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, said this program is for employers who have employees whose jobs are “substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to” the pandemic. Employees would be eligible for $1,200 to $2,000 in hazard pay with eligibility based on risk of exposure, number of hours worked and other factors.
Smith said so far the state has received 460 applications. Of those, 70 employers have met the criteria and will receive a total of $10,397,000 early next week.
“The grant review team still has many applications to review and is currently working daily on application approvals,” the secretary said, adding the review order is based on when the application was filed.
Smith said all applications are expected to be reviewed by mid-September.
The state also has $275 million for the Health Care Provider Stabilization Grant Program. This program is for financial assistance for health care providers experiencing financial hardship as consequence of the pandemic.
The deadline for applications for the first round of funds was Aug. 15.
The secretary said his agency received 351 applications from health care providers. Of those, 78% were new to applying for state assistance while 22% had received some emergency relief earlier this year. He said applicants so far have asked for more than $116 million.
Smith said state officials will send $4,459,000 to 93 providers early next week. He said most of those providers are smaller and were severely impacted by the pandemic.
He said it’s important to find and offer financial assistance to health care providers in need to prevent them from shutting down.
