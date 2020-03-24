The GE Aviation plant won't reopen before 6 a.m. Thursday.
The company announced during the weekend it was temporarily closing the plant for cleaning and sanitizing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility, which employs 1,400 people, originally was supposed to reopen Wednesday, but a GE spokesman said late Tuesday afternoon, the reopening had been pushed back a day to allow "additional time for cleaning and reorganizing some of the work stations to enable social distancing."
Employees have also been told to be prepared for screening before they return to work.
