The GE Aviation plant in Rutland is closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
This would appear to be one of three confirmed case in Rutland County. A call to the Vermont Department of Health was not immediately returned Sunday.
According to the Department of Health website six new cases were reported in Vermont, bringing the total up to 52. The website does not break down who the gender, age range or location as it has previously.
A statement issued by GE late Sunday afternoon said the facility would reopen Wednesday.
"GE’s number one priority is the health and safety of our employees," the statement read. "We are partnering with public health officials on contact tracing and notification of impacted people at our site. We continue to take all necessary precautions and prioritize safety."
The statement said the employee had not been at work since March 18 and that the company was contacting coworkers who had been in close contact and asking them to self-quarantine.
The factory, which employs 1,400 people, will be cleaned and disinfected while it is closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.