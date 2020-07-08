The Summer Gift of Life Mini-Marathon blood drive is out of the Holiday Inn.
Organizer Steve Costello said they learned last week that the hotel would not be available for the blood drive, scheduled for July 14, because of a large religious summer camp the building is controversially hosting. The camp brought in several hundred youths from New Jersey, triggering concerns in local officials about potential COVID-19 exposure.
Costello said Wednesday morning they were scrambling to find a new location, but by the end of the day, they had settled on splitting the event between two: The Franklin Conference Center and Rutland’s American Legion post.
“Everyone who has an appointment will keep their time,” he said. “The Red Cross will be in touch. Sometime between Thursday and Friday, they will call each and every one of them and let them know where their location will be.”
Costello said they had more than 300 appointments and that social-distancing requirements meant they needed a bigger space than they might otherwise
“We really want to encourage people not to cancel their appointments,” he said. “We had a few people call us and say ‘There’s no way I’m going to donate at the Holiday Inn now.’ That wasn’t a possibility anyway. The need is really high right now. It’s difficult for the Red Cross to schedule because of the spacing needs.”
In addition to needing to assure social distancing space between donors, Costello said locations for summertime blood drives need to be air conditioned.
“There are the regular challenges of summer, compounded by the coronavirus pandemic,” said American Red Cross representative Mary Brant. “Since March, we’ve had hundreds of blood drives that have had to cancel. It’s been an extremely challenging few months for the Red Cross.”
Still Brant said they have so far been able to keep up with demand, maintaining the five-day blood supply they try to have on-hand as a hedge against incidents like the Boston Marathon bombing, which can create a sudden spike in demand. They were helped, she said, by hospitals suspending elective surgeries as consequence of the pandemic but are facing demand increases as those surgeries resume.
“Over the last two or three weeks, we’ve seen that demand rise at a rapid rate — 30%,” she said. “The demand does not go away, not even for a pandemic.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.