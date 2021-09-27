PLAINFIELD — The union that represents faculty and staff at Goddard College’s Plainfield campus wants a mask mandate for those on campus, but the school’s president says that’s because some employees don’t want to get vaccinated and want to wear masks instead.
The union, which is part of UAW Local 2322, said in a statement released Monday it is protesting the school’s return-to-work directive issued Sept. 15. According to the directive, the school required employees to return to campus starting Monday instead of working remotely.
Carl Etnier, a co-chair of the union, said the college has dropped its mask mandate, and the union wants it to return, given the high levels of virus activity in the state. Etnier said the union was negotiating the return-to-work policy with Goddard management when the school abruptly walked away from the table and issued the directive.
He said the union has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board in the hopes of getting the administration to come back to the table. Etnier said he gave his interview to the NLRB Monday.
He said he was dismayed by the school’s decision to no longer have a mask mandate.
Goddard President Dan Hocoy said in an effort to avoid the fighting and politicization of the pandemic seen elsewhere, Goddard’s policy is to follow whatever the local jurisdiction calls for. Goddard also has a campus in Washington State. In Vermont, that means no restrictions, and no mask mandate, because Gov. Phil Scott lifted his state of emergency order in mid-June after the state hit 80% of the eligible population with at least one vaccine dose.
Hocoy, who has only been on the job since the beginning of August, said he supports a vaccine mandate. He said he had just been serving as president of Metropolitan Community College in Missouri, where the impact of the virus is more severe than in Vermont. Hocoy said coming from that southern state he didn’t expect to run into “anti-vaxxers” in central Vermont.
“This is, in my mind, really a reluctance to get vaccinated and a reluctance to come back on campus to serve our students,” he said.
Hocoy said the administration initially gave employees five weeks to get vaccinated and prepare to return to campus. He said the union then asked for, and was given, two more weeks to prepare and then the union asked for an additional three weeks with a return date of Oct. 18.
“That’s where we reached an impasse,” he said.
Hocoy said Goddard is one of the last schools in the state to return to in-person instruction. He said students are best served when their teachers are on campus.
Hocoy said he doesn’t support a mask mandate at the Plainfield campus because he doesn’t want employees to avoid getting vaccinated by wearing a mask instead.
“It can’t be a substitute,” he said, adding that mask-wearing is strongly encouraged on campus.
Documents provided by Hocoy and the union show the school was the first to suggest a vaccine mandate for employees. The union asked for an exception which would allow those who don’t want to get vaccinated to submit weekly tests instead. Goddard’s administration granted that request. This is the same exception the federal government has allowed under its proposed vaccine mandate under OSHA rules for employers with 100 or more employees. Goddard has more than 100 employees.
Hocoy said he doesn’t believe the school’s vaccine mandate is enforceable at the Plainfield campus, because the union hasn’t agreed to it.
Etnier provided The Times Argus with an email from Leesa Stewart, Goddard’s chief finance and administration officer, from Sept. 15, where Stewart said about the changes that became the directive, “This is our last, best and final offer. We do not see this as open to further negotiations.”
It’s now up to the NLRB to decide where to go from here, with either school administrators coming back to the negotiating table with the union, or the directive becoming binding.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
