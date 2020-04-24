MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has taken another “turn of the spigot” and eased some of the restrictions put in place as result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
More than a month ago, the governor announced his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order that closed schools, shut down all nonessential businesses and told everyone to stay home in an effort to stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Scott said when the time came he would ease those restrictions slightly and see how things went, referring to it as a “turn of the spigot.”
Based on the data he was seeing last week, and on advice from health experts, Scott announced he was allowing those working some outdoor jobs with crews of two or less and “low contact” jobs, such as attorneys and Realtors, to go back to work.
The outlook has continued to improve.
The state Department of Health announced Friday two more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total confirmed cases in Vermont to 827. There was one additional death, bringing that total to 44.
So the governor said at a news conference Friday he would again ease some of the restrictions. Starting Monday, those working some outdoor jobs can have crews of five or fewer. Outdoor retail operations, such as garden centers and greenhouses, can offer in-person shopping, but they can’t have more than one customer per 200 square feet. They are only allowed to have a maximum of 10 people at the businesses at one time, including customers and staff. The businesses have been instructed to schedule or stage customer visits, including having people wait in their cars to avoid congregating.
Libraries are allowed to offer curbside pickup for lending materials.
Farmers’ markets are allowed to open May 1. But they must alter their practices to eliminate crowds and reduce contact between vendors and the public. Markets have been directed to use a “preorder, local food pick-up” model and follow any guidance from the Agency of Agriculture and Food Markets.
The governor said social distancing must be maintained at all times and people are to wear masks when in public.
“With these small steps, we have to make sure that we’re being responsible. This comes down to each and every one of us to do so,” he said.
Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, has been analyzing the data that informed the governor’s decision to ease restrictions. Pieciak said the state continues to be on track to be in better shape than the best case scenarios forecasted last month.
“Last week, we announced we had reached the peak of new confirmed cases. This week, the data indicates that we have likely reached our peak regarding the demand on hospital resources as well. And also, in the near future we anticipate reaching our peak of Vermonters with the active virus, a very important indicator,” he said.
He said the data shows the virus was making its way quickly through the state in mid- and late-March and then it quickly levels off going into April. Pieciak said right now the state isn’t expected to double its number of cases for another 37 days. That number had been 27 days last week. He said the data shows residents are listening to the governor’s order.
Scott said his order went into effect right before St. Patrick’s Day. The order closed all bars and restaurants except for takeout orders. Scott said he thought there might be an uprising as a result.
“But again, I have to give Vermonters great credit. And those owners of those businesses for closing down immediately and seeing the risk. … I think it’s just how we’re built. When we’re in trouble, we band together and try to do the right thing,” he said.
The governor said he wasn’t ready to declare victory yet, and precautions still need to be taken. But if the positive trend continues, he expected to make another announcement easing restrictions again at his news conference May 1, with the goal of doing so at every Friday news conference going forward.
