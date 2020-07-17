MONTPELIER — State officials want parents to know according to the latest data their children should be safe when they return to in-person teaching this fall.
At his Friday news briefing, Gov. Phil Scott said he wanted to talk about the health considerations when it comes to opening schools even as numbers of coronavirus cases continue to break records. On Friday, 70,254 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the United States.
The governor said he understood there are teachers, administrators, school staff, parents and children who have concerns about going back into the classroom.
Scott said as he has for other issues involving the pandemic, he's watching the data and listening to experts. He said the state continues to look good in combating the virus that causes COVID-19, but he's concerned about what he's seeing in the southern and western parts of the country where cases are spiking.
The governor said state officials are watching cases nationwide and are looking at steps to put in place as a “line of defense” in case the spiking cases make their way to Vermont.
“At the same time, given our current positive trends, we also need to aim for and plan for school openings. Because if our data shows we can do it safely, that's the very best option for our kids,” he said.
The governor said “open” today doesn't mean what it meant in March when schools were shut down. Earlier this week, the state Agency of Education issued framework for hybrid learning. The framework said schools should plan for flexibility going forward, from teaching all students in person to teaching them all remotely and everything in between.
“There are going to be many public health measures we must implement to reopen safely. And just as in other areas, it will require some problem solving by teachers and local leaders because it's not going to be a simple return to the status quo. Classrooms might not be full for the foreseeable future. Nor will school cafeterias or gymnasiums,” the governor said.
But so far it doesn't appear children are at high risk of harm from the virus or spread it much. Dr. William V. Raszka Jr. is a pediatric infectious disease specialist who works at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Raszka recently co-authored a commentary that said the data shows children appear to get infected by the virus less frequently than adults, when they do get the virus, their symptoms are mild and they appear less likely to transmit the virus to others.
He said studies conducted in China and other countries showed overwhelmingly adults spread the virus to children within families and not the other way around. He said the studies showed children passed the virus to adults at a rate of less than 10%.
He said Iceland tested a large percentage of its population and found few children with the virus. He said that country only found two instances of children transmitting the virus to others.
Raszka said Norway found little data to support children were spreading the virus to adults.
In schools, no studies have shown significant transmission of the virus within the school, he said.
“In France, one COVID-infected 9-year-old boy exposed more than 80 students. There were no cases of secondary infection. Also in France, three children under the age of 10 exposed multiple classmates at three schools. There were no secondary cases. In Ireland, three children and three adults had 924 child contacts and 101 adults contacts. There were no secondary cases,” the doctor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.