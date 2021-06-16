Fourth-graders at Rutland Intermediate School (RIS) closed out the school year with a special guest Wednesday.
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray dropped in on the classrooms of teachers Sally Stacom and Phoebe Forman to talk with students about their experience learning during the coronavirus pandemic and what they planned to do during the summer.
The meeting was part of a day-long Rutland visit in which Gray also sat down with leaders and staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center and met community members for a conversation over creemees at the Village Snack Bar.
Gray had previously met the two classes virtually on Zoom earlier this spring as part of her office’s “Lieutenant Governor for a Day” initiative during which Gray gave classrooms around the state got a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of state politics.
Now, she was finally getting a chance to meet the students in person.
“I recognize a lot of your faces,” said Gray. “I just wanted to come by and say 'hello' and let you know how special it was to have you in the State House. I hope next year … you’ll come visit.”
“I just want to say 'congratulations.' I know it's been a really, really tough year. But you're all incredibly strong and brave.”
One female student in Stacom’s class welcomed Gray to the classroom with a small bouquet of freshly cut flowers.
Gray asked students about their summer plans now that the state’s COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Many said they planned to reconnect with family and friends they have not been able to see during the past year and a half.
Some shared their plans to travel to other states to visit family, historic sites and theme parks in Indiana, Maine, South Carolina and Washington, D.C.
Other students said they planned to stay closer to home, and looked forward to going horseback riding and spending time swimming and fishing at local lakes.
Gray then polled students about their experiences learning remotely this school year and asked them what aspects of this year would they want to keep.
“I'm here to actually listen to you and listen to your teacher,” she said. “What are we going to do differently?”
For the most part, RIS maintained in-person instruction this year, but Stacom said students performed well when they did have to go remote.
“It's actually been a really good year. This has been a great class and a good year. And despite the pandemic and the masks, we bonded,” she said.
One female student agreed.
“It's going to be hard when everyone leaves for the summer,” she said, adding that many of them will be in different classes next school year.
“We'll always have our fourth-grade classroom,” she said.
“The friendships that you made this year will be friends that you have for the rest of your lives. I’m sure of that,” said Gray.
One student suggested that mask wearing might be a good practice to keep moving forward, noting that it has kept students healthy and protected from other illnesses in addition to COVID-19.
In general, students in both classes told Gray they had mixed feelings about learning remotely.
One female student said a perk of being remote was getting to wear pajamas while at home.
Gray agreed, joking about how some of her fellow lawmakers occasionally did the same during the Legislature’s remote sessions.
Another female student said she liked the experience, despite sometimes having a heavier workload, because she was able to work at her own pace and even had time to do other things.
A male student said this year has taught him a lot about cooperation.
Another classmate added that the experience had taught him the need to be flexible as plans kept getting revised or canceled.
Gray told the classes that seeing them made her optimistic about the future of Vermont.
“I'm really optimistic about you all and our next generation. We really need young people to stay in Vermont and stay connected to Vermont,” she said. “We need you. We need your innovation, we need your creativity, we need your big thinking, we need your optimism.”
“I want you to know, on the last day of school, that it's been a really tough year, but you're super strong. You're super resilient. You are ready for anything.”
