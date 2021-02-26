Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.