BERLIN - A member of Green Mountain Community Fitness has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to a news release from the exercise facility in Berlin, the member was exposed on Oct. 5 when not at the facility. It said the member had since attended multiple fitness classes, with the last one being Saturday. The members is currently isolating and has mild symptoms, according to the statement.
The statement said staff at the facility have contacted the 23 members who attended classes with the person who tested positive.
As a result of the positive test, the facility was closed at 11 a.m. Wednesday for a deep cleaning and will reopen 11 a.m. Thursday.
