Disconnected this Thanksgiving? Many Vermonters are thinking virtually.
As confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus hit a record daily high of 192,673 in the U.S. last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning against Thanksgiving holiday travel.
“More than 1 million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States over the last 7 days,” a message on the CDC’s website states. “As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with. Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.”
But while some are heeding that guidance, others are taking their chances.
According to CNN Business, the Transportation Safety Administration screened a total of 2 million travelers at U.S. airports last Friday and Saturday. While that is only 42% of the volume screened over the same time last year, the dates rank as the second- and third-busiest travel days since mid-March.
A New York Times survey published Tuesday found that only around 27% or Americans planned to spend the holiday with people outside their household.
Much of Vermont is sitting comfortably around that number, though some parts are as low as 14%.
In recent days, Gov. Phil Scott has urged families to avoid travel and, with some exceptions, limit celebrations to a single household.
“I’m asking you to help by avoiding getting together with people outside your households and not travel this week,” Scott said at a news conference on Tuesday.
Families who do travel or attend mixed-household gatherings are asked to quarantine for 14 days, or seven days following a COVID-19 test.
“Being smart now means we’ll come out of this faster. Unfortunately, we know there will be some who just don’t do it and will get together with multiple households this week,” Scott said.
While Vermont has been a bright spot in the battle against COVID throughout the pandemic, recent weeks have seen a sharp increase in cases with evidence suggesting mixed-household social gatherings similar to Thanksgiving celebrations are to blame.
Last Wednesday, the state set a single-day record for new cases with 150. That number sat at 81 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 3,827.
Amid these warnings, some families have turned to video-conferencing platforms like Zoom and Skype to celebrate with loved ones who can’t gather around a physical Thanksgiving table this year.
Patti Lancaster’s house may be quiet today, but festivities abound. She and her husband Jack are celebrating in Mendon while her three children and one grandchild join them via Zoom from Texas, Utah and Massachusetts.
Lancaster said everyone will be Zooming from their respective kitchens, where they will be logging on to make stuffing together.
“It’ll be something other than the usual … little rectangular face up there on Zoom,” she said.
Lancaster said she plans to share a slideshow of old family photos “to prompt conversation or discussion or memory.”
She got an idea from National Public Radio to lead a StoryCorps-style conversation with prompts to bring “a little bit of a structure to our usual chitchatting over Zoom.”
But despite the activities she has planned, Lancaster admitted it won’t be the same as having everyone together.
“It’s a bummer. I mean, let’s be frank, it’s not going to replace sitting across the table with family,” she said.
Jeanne and Scott Kaufman, of Rutland, will get to share some turkey with family this year. Jeanne’s in-laws provide child care for the couple’s 13-month-old daughter so they are already in regular contact with them.
“We are very lucky that we do have family locally that help watch our little baby girl. So we are going to have a regular-ish, small Thanksgiving,” she said.
However, Kaufman, who grew up in Illinois, is unable to see her side of the family this year.
To remedy that, her family has decided to hold a get together on Skype this Saturday. She said her family has planned activities for the kids, like a scavenger hunt, to keep them occupied while the adults socialize.
Kaufman noted that, even without a pandemic, she doesn’t always make it back home for every holiday, so the virtual gatherings have actually helped keep her in even closer touch with her family.
“It is giving me an opportunity to see my little nieces and nephews and my cousins and some of my extended family and my brothers at a time that we probably wouldn’t have scheduled anything,” she said.
In Rutland, Tom and Tricia Huebner might be celebrating alone, but they’re cooking for a full house.
“We are still cooking a 16-pound turkey, and I’m not sure who’s going to eat it all,” he said, noting that they ordered some time ago and wanted to honor their commitment to Wallingford Locker. “We will probably have leftovers for an awfully long time.”
Depending on the year, Huebner said they may have up to 20 people around the table, or they might travel to spend the holiday with his daughter in Minnesota or his son in Virginia.
This year, the family is using Zoom.
“We still want to gather as best we can,” he said.
Huebner said he has two Zoom calls lined up today. One is with his and Tricia’s children, stepchildren and grandchildren; the other is with his father and brothers who live around New England.
“It won’t be the same, obviously, but we’re all wanting to be able to be together next year. That’s our hope,” he said.
Huebner said everyone plans to eat between calls to maximize time for catching up.
“I don’t know about your Thanksgiving table, but there’s not a lot of talking going on at mine,” he said. “It seemed more important to do it when we were not distracted by having something to eat in front of us, and we could just have a nice talk.”
Huebner, who retired as CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center in 2018, said people he’s talked to around the community are following state guidance this holiday.
“As a health care guy still — even though I’m retired, of course — I am very conscious of always trying to do our part to make sure the frontline health care workers are not overwhelmed, as well as of course protecting ourselves.”
He praised Scott’s leadership and Vermonter’s community-minded spirit for keeping the state safe and healthy as cases have risen.
“I think Vermonters are more inclined to look after the safety of their neighbors and family members,” he said.
Zoom security tips
As people log in to Zoom to connect with friends and family this holiday season, Vermont State Police offer some tips to make sure virtual celebrations are secure and uninterrupted.
In order to prevent “Zoombombing” — the practice in which anonymous individuals disrupt a Zoom meeting, often with offensive language or images — VSP recommends creating a password for meetings, allowing only authenticated users who are signed into Zoom, disabling the “join before host” feature and using a waiting room so a host can vet attendees.
VSP also advises Zoom hosts to familiarize themselves with how to mute and remove people in case an unwanted guest does find their way into a meeting.
Sgt. Aimee Nolan said the tips are a way of helping people feel more comfortable using Zoom.
“The idea was to sort of tell people who may not be very familiar with zoom, you can make it a safer platform to use,” she said.
Nolan noted that encouraging the use of platforms like Zoom is a way to follow state guidance while still connecting with loved ones.
“It’s a hard thing to think of, you know … grandma alone on the holiday, but again, this is kind of a way to bring people to the table without being at risk or putting others at risk,” she said.
In order to make its platform more accommodating for social gatherings this week, Zoom has lifted its 40-minute time limit for meetings until at 6 a.m. Nov. 27.
“We hope you are able to connect with family and friends to share a meal, raise a glass and swap stories,” the company said in a statement.
Visit bit.ly/zoom-tg to read Zoom’s detailed security guide.
