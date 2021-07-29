Zak Hampton, of Poultney, performs a saxophone solo during a performance of Moose Jr. on Thursday with bandmates Brian D’Angelo on drums and Joe Plotts on bass. Moose Jr. is the child-friendly version of local band Moose Crossing. With a grant from the Vermonts Arts Council, the Vermont Arts Exchange partnered with Head Start to put on a 30-minute concert featuring Moose Jr. for the Head Start students on Meadow Street in Rutland on Thursday morning. The theme of the concert was Octopus’ Garden.