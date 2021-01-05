BURLINGTON — A two-day delay was ordered for a court hearing scheduled for a Burlington man who has made possible threats toward the distribution process for the COVID-19 vaccine in Vermont.
Aaron Loucks, 27, is under the belief the government and the "deep state" are after him, and he made mention that he believes the COVID-19 screening precautions are part of the government conspiracy to gain control over the population, federal court records show.
Loucks, formerly of Charlotte and Shelburne, refused to appear by video Tuesday afternoon for his initial hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington, a deputy court clerk said.
Loucks said he wanted to appear personally before U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy. The hearing was delayed until Thursday afternoon, a deputy court clerk reported.
The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested him Monday on a federal complaint charging him with possessing a firearm while also being involved in using drugs. Loucks remained at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on Tuesday evening.
ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo said witnesses are concerned Loucks had deteriorating mental status, his involvement in violent incidents, and his desires to obtain firearms. Some sources for the Howard Center, a mental health facility in Burlington, indicated Loucks can be violent particularly when using controlled substances, Brimo said.
Court records from Dec. 15 indicate Loucks had used LSD in the previous two weeks, the ATF said.
Gov. Phil Scott, under questioning from a reporter during his Tuesday morning news conference, said he was unaware of the arrest, which was first reported on The Times Argus and Rutland Herald websites on Monday night.
Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling said he was informed of the case. He said law enforcement has not seen lots of other cases like it. “This is not a widespread, repetitive-type of things that we’re seeing,” the former Burlington Police Chief said.
The ATF said the arrest came after working with Burlington, South Burlington and Shelburne Police, along with conversations with members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Vermont Intelligence Center, and the U.S. Marshals Service, which is the federal agency responsible for security of vaccine distribution efforts.
Brimo said investigators got considerable help from several sources that were concerned about Loucks's recent behavior. The veteran investigator was able to review ammunition, body armor, a helmet and several notes, which listed concerning messages regarding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The prosecution wants him detained because there are no conditions of release that will protect society and ensure he will appear for all future court hearings.
“Loucks has a history of substance abuse complicated by a complex mental health profile. His recent behavior —smashing the windows of a Church Street business, writing notes regarding plans to interfere with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, and repeatedly obtaining firearms— suggest he is in a current downward spiral,” stated Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia A.P. Cowles in court papers.
“Given his complex mental health history, the Court may also consider ordering an evaluation to determine whether Loucks is competent to participate in his own defense,” she wrote in her request to detain him.
“His present state of mind make him unpredictable and unlikely to comply with court orders. Further, his repeated pursuit of weapons and his violent outbursts pose a risk to the community.”
The six written notes appear to have numerous targets, including Walgreen and CVS pharmacies. Also mentioned are the Vermont Air National Guard, Army National Guard sites in Vermont, New York and New Hampshire and health officers in a dozen Vermont towns.
