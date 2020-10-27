MONTPELIER — State officials say an outbreak of the novel coronavirus connected to Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier has created four other outbreaks in the state.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular Tuesday news conference, Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said those that were initially infected have spread the virus to others and those have spread the virus further still. As of Monday, 70 cases have been linked to the hockey rink.
Of those, 28 are connected to an outbreak at Saint Michael’s College. The school has moved to remote learning this week, and all students are expected to be tested Saturday.
Six cases are connected to an outbreak at Union Elementary School in Montpelier. That school also went remote this week after a seventh case was reported there that was not connected to the hockey rink.
Workplaces have also seen outbreaks. One workplace has four cases and another has three. And multiple other schools and workplaces have seen single positive cases that have since been traced back to the hockey rink in the Capital City. The department didn’t say where those workplaces are or what work is done there.
Ben Truman, a spokesman for the department, said in an email Tuesday the department isn’t identifying where the outbreaks are or the other schools and workplaces impacted, despite some already being reported publicly, because the cases “may be cases associated with (for example) a workplace, but to protect individuals’ health privacy we don’t identify outbreaks by facility name in our data. This is particularly important when the number of cases are few, and the potential for the person to be identified is greater.”
Levine said the outbreaks are a “wake-up call” for residents. The governor echoed those sentiments saying it appeared the outbreak began because some weren’t following state guidelines to control the spread of the virus. More information about how the virus spread and why in connection to the hockey rink outbreak are expected Friday. Scott said some residents might be getting complacent, something he’s been warning about for months.
Levine said the new outbreaks appear to have been started by “modest-sized gatherings with familiar faces. Often food or drink, so no masks for a prolonged time.”
State officials believe the hockey rink outbreak didn’t start by someone infecting another on the ice, but may have occurred during car pooling or off-ice team events.
In response to the hockey rink outbreak, the state released new guidance Monday for youth and adult sports leagues. It states masks must be worn by all and at all times. Vermont teams can only participate in sporting events involving other teams in the state. If members of a team decide to play in another state, they must quarantine for 14 days once they return. Also, the guidance strongly discourages team-based social gatherings.
