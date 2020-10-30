MONTPELIER — State officials say residents not following the state’s guidance are partly to blame for an outbreak of the novel coronavirus connected to Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier, which is now at 87 cases.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular Friday news conference, Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, said the outbreak has spread to 18 towns in four Vermont counties, those being Washington, Chittenden, Orange and Windsor. State officials said Tuesday the hockey rink outbreak is now responsible for four other outbreaks, including one at Union Elementary School in Montpelier where six of the seven cases reported there have been traced back to the rink. The biggest additional outbreak is at Saint Michael’s College with 41 cases as of Friday, nearly half of the total cases connected to the rink.
Pieciak said 19 other locations in the state, including schools and worksites, have seen someone test positive as part of the hockey rink outbreak.
“There was, obviously, wide disruption. Not just for those that had an actual outbreak, but for many other locations where there was an individual who was infected at a particular location throughout this current outbreak,” he said.
Pieciak said the first two cases connected to the outbreak were reported Oct. 7. The cases were associated with hockey leagues that used the rink and the commissioner said the rink was closed for cleaning.
Those two cases became 13 by Oct. 12, with more people from those leagues testing positive. The commissioner said the state Department of Health then started reaching out to all players on team rosters.
By Oct. 18, Pieciak said positive cases increased to 30 and cases started being reported at Saint Michael’s. The first reported transmission of the virus to another person on the school’s Colchester campus was on Oct. 21.
Since Oct. 7, the commissioner said 26.5% of new cases of the virus in the state are connected to the hockey rink outbreak.
Dr. Patsy Kelso, state epidemiologist, said the outbreak shows one case can quickly spread to multiple communities. Kelso said while investigating the outbreak, state officials realized some people were gathering without wearing masks.
“We’ve been saying for months ‘Mask up.’ Masks help prevent the spread. It’s really, really important to do that,” she said.
Kelso said investigators also found some were not strictly following quarantine protocols. She said people had been identified as a close contact of someone who had tested positive for the virus but were not distancing themselves from others as a precaution in the event they too had the virus.
The same is said for travel, where the epidemiologist said people would travel out of state and not follow the state’s two-week quarantine requirement when they got back.
She said some had symptoms of the virus, though not diagnosed with it, and were not staying away from others.
“We also saw that some people who had symptoms and thought they might have COVID and sought a COVID test continued to do daily routine activities in their communities,” Kelso said.
She said people can catch the virus and be able to spread it to others unwittingly because they might not have any symptoms. Kelso said what state officials have seen in this outbreak and in others is people think they are fine and then they go out and interact with others only to find out days later they had the virus and were spreading it.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
