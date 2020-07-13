A camp being run out of Holiday Inn that saw 389 people from New Jersey arrive over the July 4 weekend, and sparked COVID-19 concerns among town and state officials, has 24 hours to seek a certain permit from the state Department of Health.
Commissioner of Public Safety Michael Schirling said Monday that state officials, the hotel owners and camp operators have been working since last Wednesday to find a solution to the hotel’s occupancy problem.
“It turns out, after more in-depth conversations with the folks at the health department, that in the past, with some regularity, they have licensed summer camps to occur at lodging facilities provided the lodging facility is not open for other uses at the time it’s being used as a summer camp,” said Schirling.
The Zichron Chaim summer camp is directed by Rabbi Moshe Perlstein. About 350 campers also came to Bennington, to the former Southern Vermont College campus, over the July 4 weekend. The state has no issue with capacity there.
Under Gov. Phil Scott’s executive order, aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, hotels can operate at 50% capacity. Summer camps, meanwhile, can operate at 75% capacity. State and town officials have said that operating as a hotel Holiday Inn can have 300 guests.
“The health department will review and do requisite inspection and if it passes muster and the Holiday Inn is closed to other uses, it will no longer be operating as a hotel it will be operating as a summer camp under the license granted to the summer camp operator,” said Schirling.
Applicants are allowed to send the form by email so the process can move quickly. Schirling said he can’t speak for the health department, but expects a review and decision made quickly.
“The position that the state has been in relative to everything is to try and find ways for people to be compliant with the safety guidelines,” said Schirling, adding that suggestions have been made to the camp operators who’ve said if all else fails they would send campers home.
“We haven’t had occasion to run into too many instances where there are out of state operators coming to run summer camps in Vermont, usually they’re already set up,” said Schirling. “At the same time, I don’t think it’s something we want to discourage if people are doing it safely and in compliance. Any other time we’d be begging people to come here, the difference is they have to do it safely.”
Rutland attorney Frank Urso, who represents the Holiday Inn’s owners, said the camp operators are the ones who have to seek a license from the Department of Health. He said the license isn’t to be a summer camp, such a thing doesn’t exist in Vermont, but a license to serve the campers meals.
Urso sent a letter last week to the Department of Public Safety, arguing the hotel is being legally run as a camp and is subject to the 75% occupancy rule, not the 50% limit.
Urso said the camp had applied for and received such a license for the operation at Southern Vermont College. Not much cooking happens for campers at the Holiday Inn, anyway, he said. All the meals are Kosher and for the most part are prepared at SVC and brought to Rutland.
“We thought it was a very happy ending, it’s basically a minor application and the campers are going to file it,” Urso said, adding that he doesn’t see a reason why the application would be denied. “There’s no reason why they would turn it down. The inn has a lodging license and serves food all the time, it has ample facilities.”
Urso said the Holiday Inn did not need to have a permit to operate as a camp. “But it turns out they do need a license to serve food to these kids and that’s the process that’s going to go on over the next few days,” he said.
