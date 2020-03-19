Hospital officials are trying to keep people out of Rutland Regional Medical Center who don’t need to be there.
RRMC CEO Claudio Fort and medical director of hospital medicine Rick Hildebrant addressed the community on a live PEG-TV broadcast Thursday, going over the latest moves by the hospital to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak, and how people can help protect themselves and the community at large.
Fort said the hospital has restricted visitors and is postponing or rescheduling all elective procedures as quickly as possible.
“The reason we’re doing that is to make sure we have the capacity, if there is an emergency situation, you are able to be taken care of,” Fort said.
The hospital had already established a drive-up protocol for COVID-19 tests in order to keep potential patients out of the building unless they have a medical need to enter. Thursday, Fort said they have expanded that thinking and are putting up tents in the parking lot in which to take blood samples and conduct similar tests.
“We think it’s safer for you,” he said. “We think it’s safer for the hospital. ... That should be up and running either Friday or Monday.”
Fort said he is having as many employees work from home as possible, and that he is asking the local business community to do the same.
“This is the strategy that has worked in other parts of the country,” he said. “The quicker and broader we can do that, the better we will be.”
Hildrebrant said social distancing is important not just in broad terms of keeping the disease from spreading so quickly that it overwhelms hospitals as it has in other countries, but in terms of protecting vulnerable people in your family. Don’t go out in public, he said, unless you really need to.
“Going to the hairdresser — that is probably not the time to do that,” Fort said. “We’re all concerned about our local businesses ... but it will be much better for them in the long run if we do this now.”
On top of that, Hildrebrant said people should stop shaking hands as a form of greeting — several Japanese-style bows were exchanged among people at PEG-TV prior to the broadcast — should avoid coughing into their hands and should wash their hands regularly.
Hildrebant said the best ways for individuals to protect themselves personally are by taking the steps doctors are always saying they should anyway — eating healthy, exercising, getting enough sleep and staying hydrated.
“These things will keep your immune system healthy,” he said, minimizing the effects if someone is infected.
Hildrebrant said people should also pay attention to their mental health.
“Anxiety is at an all-time high right now,” he said. “We need to recognize that and take some time for meditating or deep breathing. ... Do the things you do to manage your stress level.”
Hildebrant said that not going out in public need not mean not going outside. He said taking advantage of Vermont’s outdoors by going out for a walk in the woods could benefit both physical and mental health.
Hildrebrant advised against wearing a mask for people who don’t have symptoms. He said wearing a mask typically causes people to touch their faces more frequently, which increases their exposure risk.
Fort said there are still not nearly enough tests for everyone that wants one, and that tests need to be arranged through primary-care doctors. He also said not to just show up at your doctor’s office seeking a test, but to call and discuss symptoms. Hildebrant said doctors will decide who gets tested based on an algorithm developed for this region that takes into account both symptoms and risk of exposure.
Hildebrant said that 80% of COVID-19 cases are mild and will feel like a cold or the flu, with a dry cough and fever being the most common symptoms. In those cases, he said people should hydrate, rest and stay home. People who develop shortness of breath, he said, may have more serious cases and anyone who cannot breathe should go to an emergency department.
“Our world and our nation has changed dramatically over the course of a week and I can’t tell you what it will look like at the end,” Fort said. “I do know we as a community have survived challenges before. ... There is no community that is going to get through this better than the community of Rutland, Vermont.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
