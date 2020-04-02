Rutland needs nurses. Rutland Regional Medical Center CEO Claudio Fort met with medical and other community leaders Thursday to discuss what the hospitals needs would be if and when it comes time to open the "alternate care facility" -- an emergency hospital -- planned in Spartan Arena due to an overload of COVID-19 patients. Nursing staff for the facility was identified as one need they still had to figure out how to meet.
"This is not something RRMC can staff alone," said Mel Boynton, the hospital's medical director, during the video conference. "We're going to beat the bushes, and I hope we're not going to have to beat too hard. We're hoping to see an outpouring of RNs, LNAs and others."
How many they will need is another question. The plan calls for Spartan Arena to be ready to take on 150 patients once the hospital hits its limit. Boynton said one direct care nurse can generally care for four or five patients, but has support from a staff of pharmacists, social workers, physical therapists and others.
"It is a firm support," he said. "I'm not sure a staffing level of five to one, which is 30 RNs, is going to do it."
Fort said the hospital typically has 87 patients at a given time -- not counting psychiatric patients. He outlined multiple "surge levels" at which the hospital would convert other functions to serving an influx of COVID-19 patients. Surge level one, he said, would see the hospital able to accommodate 109 patients.
Surge level two would see the hospital with a total capacity of 132, with up to 28 patients on respirators.
"We have 28 respirators now in-house," Fort said. "We have orders for several."
Surge level three, which Fort called "the red zone," would take the hospital to 162 patients.
"At this level, we're going to need some outside support," he said.
Surge level four moves the total to 195.
"It would require us to take the Leahy Conference Center and put cots in it, which we don't have right away," Fort said. "Before we get to this point, that is when we would occupy the alternate care site."
In that event, he said, the hospital would be reserved for the more severe patients, while the ones needing a lower level of care would go to Spartan Arena.
Jeffrey McKee, the hospital's vice president of community and behavioral health, said they looked at a number of sites before settling on Spartan Arena, which has continued to operate since the rest of the Diamond Run Mall closed late last year.
"It's a single, open space that allows us to use staffing most effectively to serve a high number of low-acuity patients," he said, adding that its locker rooms and bathrooms will better support medical operations than what they saw elsewhere.
Work on converting the building will begin over the weekend, with a volunteer crew removing turf and the state sending trucks with costs, IV poles and other medical supplies.
"We don't know when we're going to have to turn that facility on," he said. "We'll be ready when it does happen. ... We'll be ready to see patients as soon as we need to at that facility."
