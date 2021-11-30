MONTPELIER — State officials say hospitalizations from the coronavirus have surpassed the record set in February, with most of those cases concentrated in the southern part of the state.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation who analyzes pandemic data, reported cases of the virus in Vermont decreased 12% during the past seven days and 16% over the past 14 days. But Pieciak noted that decrease is mostly due to decreased testing during the Thanksgiving holiday. Testing decreased 32% during the past seven days.
He said the state has seen a 12% increase in hospitalizations during the past seven days. According to the state’s coronavirus case dashboard, 84 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday. That’s 19 more people than the previous record of hospitalizations set in February, before vaccines were widely available to the public.
State officials continued to urge Vermonters to get tested if they feel sick, to get vaccinated, to get a booster shot and to wear a mask when indoors in public. Pieciak said 71% of the hospitalizations during the past seven days were those who were unvaccinated.
Critical care usage is also up. He said the state has seen a 31% increase in usage for intensive-care beds during the past seven days. Pieciak said 81% of those in the intensive-care unit with the virus were unvaccinated. According to the state’s dashboard, there were 22 people in the ICU with the virus Tuesday. That number had been around the low teens for the past several weeks.
Pieciak said deaths appear to be trending down. He said cases went up in September, October and November, but deaths from those months have gone from 50 to 46 to 34 reported in November so far.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said just under half of Vermont’s hospitalizations are in the southwestern part of the state, namely the Rutland and Bennington areas. Levine said anyone who tests positive in those areas and has mild or moderate symptoms should check with their health care provider to see if they are eligible for monoclonal antibodies. According to the Food and Drug Administration, those antibodies are a treatment from which antibodies are produced, or cloned, in a lab and act as a substitute for antibodies created by the immune system. The FDA said this treatment can make it more difficult for the virus to reproduce inside someone.
Levine said he was happy to report hospitals around the state are ordering and using more doses of this treatment. He said the hope is, increased use of this treatment will reduce the number of people who end up in the hospital with severe illness.
Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said the state is working toward expanding the number of hospital beds and ICU beds. Smith said the state has created 80 additional “subacute” beds. These are beds for people who need hospital treatment just below the level of the ICU.
He said the state has added an additional ICU bed at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington and five more such beds will be added at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Smith said more beds are expected to be added to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin and Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
“We will continue to evaluate the need and the ability to bring more beds online as needed,” he said.
Officials have said a staffing shortage has resulted in a reduction in the state’s ICU capacity and more people have ended up in the hospital for non-coronavirus issues because they delayed health care as result of the pandemic.
State officials are taking a wait-and-see approach with the new omicron variant. This variant may be more transmissible than the delta variant because omicron has several mutations that might make it easier to evade the body’s immune system, though it’s unclear if it is more or less deadly or causes more severe illness. Health experts believe the current vaccines will still help prevent severe illness and death from omicron, but their effectiveness may be reduced by this variant.
On Tuesday, Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, one of the three companies that has created and distributed coronavirus vaccines in the U.S., told the Financial Times he did not think the current vaccines will be as effective against omicron as they have been against delta.
Levine said the variant has already shown up in several countries around the world, including Canada, but it has yet to be found in Vermont or the United States. He said the state continues to engage in genome sequencing for test samples of the virus and will announce if the variant is detected here.
Levine said it will take several weeks to learn more about the variant.
The governor said, “As President (Joe) Biden said yesterday, this (variant) may be cause for some concern, but not panic.”
Scott said it’s important to remember there is much of this variant that is still unknown. He said he didn’t want to speculate and wanted to instead focus on the facts.
The governor criticized the media coverage of omicron. Stock markets took a fall after the variant was announced late last week. Scott blamed that tumble on news organizations “that wanted to create more controversy.”
“The markets are hyper-sensitive right now and reacted because they heard bad news. And they heard the vaccines might not be effective, but nobody really knew that. It’s just unfortunate when news gets out just to create controversy and does harm. And I think it did some harm to the economy in doing so,” he said.
