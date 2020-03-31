MONTPELIER - When it comes to Vermonters requiring hospital care due to COVID-19, serious but stable may be the best way to describe the current condition.
It’s one that changes hourly, is documented daily and is beginning to produce trend lines - some more hopeful than others - as hospitals brace for a surge that hasn’t yet arrived.
While the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has more than doubled during the past week there hasn’t been a similar spike in those requiring hospital care just because they’ve been diagnosed with the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
That underscores what state experts - from Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine on down - have been saying since the first Vermont case was confirmed three weeks ago. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.
Of the 293 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Vermont through March 31, 21 were receiving hospital care - a high for the past week, but not by much.
According to statistics compiled by the state Health Department, 17 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were receiving in-patient care at Vermont hospitals on March 24. That number ticked up to 19 on Wednesday, dipped to 11 on Thursday, rose to 14 on Friday and settled at 16 over the weekend before rising to 19 Monday.
Today it stood at 21 - a hard number that tells only part of the COVID-19 story in terms of hospital capacity.
During the same span the health department reports reflect a sharp spike in the number of people displaying symptoms of COVID-19 who are receiving in-patient care absent a confirmed diagnosis. Last Tuesday that number was 9, today it was 52.
However, those numbers may mask what could be a flattening curve.
The nine unconfirmed cases being monitored in Vermont hospitals last Tuesday, jumped to 17 Wednesday and ticked up to 18 on Thursday before dropping to 14 on Friday. The number swelled to 34 on Saturday and to 46 on Sunday. There was no change on Monday and today the number of people being monitored in hospitals due to concerns about COVID-19 stood at 52.
A third statistic being tracked by the health department involves the number of patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 who have recovered and/or been discharged from Vermont’s hospital. There were none last Tuesday and Wednesday and one each on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday that number jumped to 14 and another 14 patients were discharged on Sunday.
It doesn’t appear to be a blip.
On Monday 15 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Vermont hospitals and the department reported there were another 15 today.
That matters because while the health department has been tracking COVID-19 patients it has also been monitoring available hospital beds.
The good news is that number hasn’t dipped below 550 available beds in the past week and has twice surpassed 600, including more than 300 off-site beds created in places like the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
The bad news is it’s a volatile number even without a pandemic.
On Monday the department reported there was a total of 644 available beds, including 53 in intensive care units. Both were seven-day highs. On March 31, the total number of available beds had dropped to 584, including 35 in intensive care units. The latter number is a low for a week when the number of available ICU beds hovered in the mid- to high-40s before peaking at 53 on Monday.
Officials said the numbers can change quickly and stressed the importance of good hygiene, social distancing and observing Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.
While COVID-19 is mild in most cases it is potentially deadly in others with older adults and people with existing health problems most likely to suffer severe illness. The number of Vermont deaths tied to the virus increased from 12 to 13 today.
