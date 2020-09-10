MONTPELIER — The Vermont House of Representatives is throwing a $56 million lifeline to struggling state colleges.
On Thursday, the House advanced a state budget that included $56.8 million in funding for the Vermont State College System.
Included in that figure is $30 million in annual base funding, $23.8 million in bridge funding to stabilize VSCS finances and $3 million for “COVID-crisis workforce training.”
VSCS is composed of Castleton University, Vermont Technical College, the Community College of Vermont and Northern Vermont University in Johnson and Lyndon.
In June, a pair of reports commissioned by legislators projected that the state college system would need at least $30 million in bridge funding to get through the year.
Last month in his state budget plan Gov. Phil Scott proposed diverting $30 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars to address the state college budget shortfall. But states are prohibited from using CRF monies in such a way under current law.
The House plan, which draws from the general fund, presents a workaround.
“This is a critical time for the Vermont State Colleges and without this investment we would lose the opportunity to create a new vision and plan,” Rep. Kathryn Webb (D-Shelburne), chair of the House education committee, said Thursday, adding that process is “currently underway.”
Sophie Zdatny, VSCS chancellor, said the funding will provide financial stability for this academic year.
“It gives us a breathing space to have the conversation about what we will look like in the future,” she said Thursday.
With that buffer, Zdatny said administrators will be able to continue to working with legislators and the VSCS Board of Trustees to develop a plan moving forward.
“We know we are in a historic moment for the state college system,” Zdatny said. “This bridge funding provides us with an opportunity to make the system better, stronger and more unified, while maintaining high-quality and expanding access.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.