Finding a home to stay safe at can be a tricky proposition, according to the Rutland Housing Authority.
Kevin Loso, the organization’s executive director, said the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously impeded efforts at placing clients in housing under section eight — the federally funded program that provides housing vouchers for low-income families. Loso said inspecting the properties and getting all the paperwork in order has been a logistical challenge. There are also issues on the landlords’ end making them hesitant to lease.
“The problem they were having was getting the units clean,” said Becky Ladabouche, the RHA’s Section Eight manager. “They would send their maintenance guys and and other tenants would swarm them ... asking questions about COVID and what they were doing.”
With tenants not always keeping the proper distance, Ladabouche said, a number of landlords felt it was safer to forego cleaning and painting apartments and so they held off on renting them. Even if everything went smoothly with a landlord, Loso said, prospective tenants often then had trouble finding people to help them move.
“It’s a sort of a perfect storm,” Loso said. “Now it’s starting to loosen up a bit.”
Still, the Loso said he has a backlog of 16 families looking for housing.
“The units are not being leased up or we’re not aware of them,” he said. “We’ve started beating the bushes trying to find units.”
Loso said he can work with landlords to address any safety concerns and there could even be some incentives, which would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Meanwhile, Loso said he was pleased to report that he was not aware of a single confirmed case of COVID-19 in any of the three facilities owned by the RHA. Also, he said he had not heard of any cases within the Section 8 program, but that he was less likely to know if there had been.
“We put aggressive cleaning in place, disinfecting all common areas — elevators, doorways, handles,” he said.
Case managers have been following up with all the tenants, going welfare checks to make sure they all have access to food and medical care and trying to ease the burden of social isolation. They organized “virtual pizza parties” for each facility, where staff deliver a pizza to each apartment and then residents are invited to a Zoom health presentation followed by a Q&A session. They’ve also taken smaller, individual steps.
“We’ve dropped off jigsaw puzzles in some cases,” he said. “It seems like little things, but sometimes just knowledge that someone’s concerned and checking up on you can be a big impact.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com
