Katherine Barker said she and her husband Brad spent a decade building up Kelvans only to watch it break down in six months
The owners of the Merchant's Row restaurant announced this week they would close on Sept. 25 because the COVID-19 pandemic had made their business unviable.
"Our lease is due in May," Barker said. "We crunched all our numbers, and we realized we'll be exhausting the grants we've received at the end of the month. Without grant money, we'll be about $5,000 a month coming out of our pockets just to make the bills."
Barker said the restaurant's narrow layout means social distancing won't leave much room for seating inside once the cold weather takes hold, and that she expects business to drop off once outside seating stops being practical.
"A lot of people don't want to sit inside still," she said. "I get it, for sure."
Barker said it wound up looking cheaper to close the restaurant and just pay the rent through May than actually try to run it.
"Plus, I've lost my staff," she said. "They're not making money. They're not getting hours."
Barker said they were not bitter.
"We're fine," she said. "It's nobody's fault. We had a very consistent business. It's just the luck of the draw."
The Barkers took over the former Tapas location in 2011. Katherine Barker said she was not sure what they would do next.
"My father's just getting out of the hospital," she said. "I'm probably going to be Mom's little helper bee with him for a little bit."
Barker said her husband is "semi-retired" and that they plan to do some traveling to visit family before returning to Vermont to look for new jobs. She said she did not expect they would try to open another restaurant after the pandemic ends.
"I think we're done," she said. "On to other things."
Meanwhile, the restaurant is for sale for a "negotiable" price.
"We know it's kind of a rough time to purchase," Barker said.
