KILLINGTON — For Claire Kershko, being back at Killington Mountain School is something of a homecoming.
Kershko, who was hired as head of school in late May, attended the private middle and high school as a student-athlete through her junior year before graduating from Burke Mountain Academy in 2010.
“I grew up skiing here in Vermont,” she said, adding that she was a member of the Killington Ski Club as a child.
After high school, Kershko competed as a division one alpine skier at Bates College in Maine.
Most recently, she worked on the global marketing team at Unum Group, a Fortune 500 insurance provider. However, she has past experience in education working at various private schools as well as at Bates as a special projects assistant and as head alpine ski coach at Clarkson University in New York.
Kershko replaces Tao Smith, who left the KMS after almost 20 years to become head of school at Gould Academy in Maine.
She said KMS “has built something really great,” is encouraged and excited by the team that is in place.
One specific strategic goal, Kershko is focused on is the school’s women’s programs.
“We’ve had strong programs historically, but now I’m feeling that it’s time for us to really double down on that and make sure that what we’re providing is something that’s attractive to our female populations in these sports individually.”
In addition to skiing, KMS trains students in snowboarding and cycling.
While taking over as head of school in the middle of a pandemic presents a unique challenge, Kershko said KMS’ experience in offering student-athletes a learning experience that blends in-person and online instruction has put the school in a good position.
“It’s a really strong muscle of ours,” she said, adding that she is working with staff to deepen and expand upon that asset moving forward.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.