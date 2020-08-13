KILLINGTON — Area students looking for in-person learning opportunities this fall might want to head for the hills.
Killington Mountain School (KMS) recently announced it is offering in-person instruction to non-athlete students in grades 7-12 when the school reopens on Sept. 8.
The move provides an alternative to students and families unsatisfied with the remote-only options being offered in some school districts around the region. Students may even be eligible for school choice assistance depending on their district.
KMS, a private middle and high school established in 1974, has traditionally served student-athletes training to compete in skiing, snowboarding and cycling. The school has long utilized a hybrid educational model to accommodate its students’ intensive training and competition schedules.
“Blended learning and remote learning is something that KMS has done for over 40 years,” said April Hayden, director of academics. “It’s such a strong facet of our school that I don’t think is recognized as much as it should be.”
Now, the school is leveraging that expertise to attract more students as families weigh their educational options during the pandemic.
Claire Kershko, head of school, said the school’s small size made in-person learning possible. Currently, student enrollment sits at approximately 75; however, about half of those students will not return to campus until the school’s winter term, which begins in December. An additional 40 adults regularly work on campus.
“There’s certainly room for us to increase (class) sizes,” she said, adding that the school is exploring adding more physical space to “expand the classroom environment.”
Throughout the reopening process, Kershko said KMS has been following all state mandated health and safety guidelines, including all guidance regarding travel. Residential students returning to campus will be quarantining and following the same protocols the state issued for colleges.
All students, faculty and staff will be tested on the first day of classes. Kershko said the school is working with advisers in the medical community to develop subsequent testing strategies.
In addition to local students looking for an in-person option, Kershko noted the school’s synchronous online learning track is available to nonlocal student-athletes, such as mountain climbers or figure skaters, who might be looking for a more flexible academic experience.
Kershko said she has received some interest from prospective students in the past week, but expects to see more as word continues to spread.
The school’s elite student-athlete population, meanwhile, still faces much uncertainty. It remains to be seen how the pandemic will impact the approaching winter sports season. Travel to competitions will be a challenge, if not impossible.
Kershko said the various governing bodies of the sports KMS students compete in are still working out competition calendars.
“We’re kind of taking it a month at a time,” she said. “By the time we travel, things may look different, and we’re just going to have to roll with what those restrictions are, but keeping safety first and foremost.”
Kershko acknowledged that losing the opportunity to compete can take a mental toll on young athletes who have invested so much in their sport.
She said some students are “feeling a pretty great sense of loss.”
“This is all part of the athlete journey, and one season isn’t going to make or break your athletic career,” Hayden said. “It’s a great opportunity to train more to go back to school, maybe to focus on your academics to reframe life, that doesn’t necessarily revolve around the next competition.”
Kershko agrees.
“A lot of our athletes, I think, feel — and I certainly did growing up — your identity is sort of really rooted in your sport, and that’s not a not a bad thing,” Kershko said, adding that it’s important to push back on that notion and ask students who they are beyond that.
“I think those practices are even more important as we move through this time, where there is a lot of uncertainty about that,” she said.
