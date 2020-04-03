KILLINGTON – Killington Music Festival, a summer music school for high school and college students, has canceled what would have been its 38th summer season due to the COVOID-19 pandemic, according to a notice on its website.
“After careful consideration and prioritization for the well-being of festival participants, volunteers, community members, and many others, we have decided to cancel this summer's Residency Program and Concert Series,” the notice read. “The festival office remains open and is planning for a safe and strong KMF 2021.”
Tentative 2021 residency dates are June 26 to July 23, and concerts are planned for June 26 to July 24.
