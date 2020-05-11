When Elisabeth Kulas took over as executive director of the Housing Trust of Rutland County in 1993, she was the only employee of an organization that owned about 50 units.
When she announced her upcoming departure last week, it was to a staff of 14 overseeing 370 units, housing about 1,000 people a year.
Kulas said she intends to stay through December to help with the transition once the board of directors picks her successor. She said she made her decision some time ago, but held off on announcing it to minimize disruption as the staff converted to working from home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s a really long time to sustain the level of energy and personal commitment to a big job,” she said. “It’s time to step aside and let someone else do it and it’s time for me to do something different.”
What that will be, Kulas said, she’s still deciding.
“I want to explore possibilities,” she said. “I want to sleep.”
Kulas said she hopes to incorporate travel into whatever she does — once that becomes feasible again — but that she plans to remain in the area.
“I’m looking forward to seeing living in Rutland County from a different perspective,” she said.
Kulas was 25 years old when she took over the organization — she has said she doubted someone so young would’ve gotten such a job today. Her work in the ensuing years earned her a rare award from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board in 2013, which listed her work on the Tuttle Block in Rutland, the Erastus Thayer House in Brandon and the Stanislaus School and Convent in West Rutland as excellent examples of how to convert under-used buildings into housing.
Kulas, however, didn’t list any particular project when asked her proudest accomplishment at the housing trust. That, she said, was the position in which she was leaving the organization, in which she’d overseen $50 million worth of investments during her tenure.
“I’ve got a phenomenal staff — very capable — a phenomenal board, all the right people in the right seats on the bus,” she said. “I had the luxury of creating a work culture that’s meaningful to me as a mom, as someone who’s invested in the community outside of work.”
Kulas’ announcement comes as the trust works on a proposal to buy the former Immaculate Heart of Mary school and to convert its office in the Tuttle Building into housing, relocating the office to a space to be determined. She said she intends for those projects to be well underway by the time of her departure. She said her biggest piece of unfinished business was probably a plan for the former Lynda Lee dress factory that never came to fruition.
“I would love to do that,” she said. “It’s a huge project. ... The timing wasn’t right. ... I haven’t given up on it, but I guess it’s one of those things I will have to lay down now.”
Board President Norm Lash said in a news release that the board had formed a committee to oversee the search for a new director and anticipated hiring someone in the fall.
“While she certainly leaves big shoes to fill, we are confident that because of the fantastic job she has done and continues to do, that our next executive director will have a smooth transition,” he wrote.
