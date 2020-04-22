The Speakeasy Café will serve curbside lattes Friday as part of a fundraiser for BROC Community Action.
Orders will be taken from 8 to 10 a.m. via Instagram Live, calling 747-3325 or simply pulling up outside the cafe at 67 Center St. and then delivered "carhop style."
The Speakeasy isn't charging, but will collect donations to benefit BROC's Community Food Shelf.
“The cafe has been closed for over a month at this point," Owner Bridget Scott said. "We’ve been tucked away safely in isolation, doing our part to flatten the curve. But even when we can’t be together, we’re still a community. We still need each other, now more than ever. For all the people who miss us, whom we miss, for all the people that need a hand, for all the people who haven’t had the privilege of safety and home, we wanted to give something back to the community we love in this time of hardship.”
For more information, call the Speakeasy Café at 747-3325 or BROC at 775-0878.
