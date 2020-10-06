POULTNEY — A routine test of drinking water at Poultney Elementary School has revealed elevated levels of lead in some of the school’s taps.
According Ben Montross, acting assistant division director for the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s Drinking Water & Groundwater Protection Division, the tests were conducted in early March. However, the results, which are analyzed at the Vermont Department of Health laboratory, were delayed until late July because of the coronavirus pandemic.
PES, which was closed shortly after the test as consequence of the pandemic, was notified of the results late last month.
Last year, the Vermont passed Act 66, requiring lead testing in all schools and child care facilities across the state. Any tap with a lead level at or above 4 parts per billion, must be immediately removed from service for drinking and cooking. The tap, then, must either be repaired so levels are below 4 ppb or permanently disconnected.
In total, PES had 17 taps with levels at or above 4 ppb.
In a letter dated Oct. 1, PES Principal Kristen Caliguiri wrote, “We take our responsibility to provide a safe and healthy environment for the children and staff seriously. Any tap that tested at or above 4 ppb was immediately taken out of service for drinking or cooking. As of the date of this letter, new faucets and fixtures are in the process of being installed, and all work should be completed by Monday, October 5, 2020.”
As of Tuesday, the state database of drinking water results for lead in schools and child care facilities showed that work had been completed on all PES taps with elevated levels on Oct. 5.
PES is hardly alone with its lead issues. A quick search of the database shows a number of Rutland County schools having taps with elevated lead levels since being tested in the past year. Many of the issues had already been remediated or are in process. Visit leadresults.vermont.gov online to see tests results and remediation details.
The results, like recent revelations of faulty school ventilations systems, are another indicator of Vermont’s aging educational infrastructure.
“The reason we’re doing this sampling is because you can’t smell, you can’t taste, and you can’t see lead at the levels at which we’re concerned,” Montross said. “So the only way to know is to sample, and really the only way to know everywhere in a school is to sample every tap.”
Children are at special risk for lead exposure because they absorb the element into their systems more easily than adults. Exposure to high levels of lead can slow growth and development, cause learning and behavioral problems, and can impair hearing and speech.
While paint is a major source of lead poisoning in Vermont, it can also be found in aging plumbing pipes and fixtures, including water fountains and faucets in school buildings.
Lead standards in plumbing used for drinking water have changed through the years. According to Montross, prior to 1986, the solder for copper pipes was permitted to be made up of 50% lead. After 1986, it had to be less than 0.2% lead. Also in 1986, fixtures and faucets had to be composed of less than 4% lead. But in 2008, Vermont passed a law requiring the lead content of a wetted surface be below 0.25%.
Based on the results at PES, Montross said the lead issues are likely a result of dated internal plumbing equipment and not a lead water line coming into the building from the town water system.
Montross explained now that school officials at PES have replaced the fixtures, they must flush them out regularly for the next three weeks and retest them to see if levels have dropped below 4 ppb before they can be cleared for use.
Christopher Sell, superintendent for the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union, said he took action “as soon as we got the results back.”
“The issues that we’re seeing are the same issues a lot of schools across the state are having as well,” he said.
Sell said GRCSU is working to address lead issue in several other buildings. He said he has met with facilities directors, signs have been posted and all impacted sinks and fixtures are shut down while they are being worked on.
“We’ve taken the steps that were necessary and making the necessary replacements. Now just waiting for things to be retested,” he said.
