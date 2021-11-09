MONTPELIER — The state’s top health official says there are multiple factors at play as to why there’s been a sharp increase in virus activity in Vermont.
State officials also reported about 30% of children 5 to 11 years old have been signed up for a vaccine appointment.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation who has been analyzing the pandemic data, reported coronavirus cases have gone up 42% over the past seven days and 55% over the past 14 days. Pieciak said there have been 696 more cases this week when compared to the week prior.
He said the modeling shows cases are not expected to trend downward during the next four weeks.
The state continues to average over a death a day from the virus. The commissioner reported there have been 13 such deaths so far as of Nov. 9. This follows 44 deaths in October and 50 deaths in September, the second deadliest month of the pandemic.
Vermont saw its highest case count ever last Thursday when the state reported 487 new cases. State officials attributed some of that increase to increased testing, but Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said there are other factors at play, as well.
Levine said there is a more-transmissible variant circulating. He said while the vaccines are doing their jobs by preventing severe illness and death, the delta variant has been shown to be transmissible by some vaccinated people.
He said the state is also a victim of its own success. Levine said because the state did such a good job at keeping people from getting the virus in the first place, there are now more people for the variant to infect.
The commissioner said so many Vermonters were vaccinated so quickly that their immunity is now starting to wane. He said because Vermont’s population is one of the oldest in the country, the percentage of residents who have waning immunity is higher than in other parts of the U.S. The state prioritized older residents and those with certain health conditions for vaccine doses last winter before making them available to the public.
Levine said residents have also changed their behaviors since the pandemic began.
“We are more mobile. We’re traveling and hosting visitors. Doing things in person and gathering more, especially indoors as the weather cools down,” he said.
The commissioner said cases in children also have been a driver in the recent surge.
The governor said while Vermont still has one of the lowest hospitalization rates in the country, the surge is putting a strain on the state’s hospitals. He said at one point in the past week there were only 10 intensive care beds available in Vermont.
Scott said hospitals were already dealing with an increase in patients who may have delayed care because of the pandemic. He said staffing shortages also have led to reduced bed availability.
He said virus patients currently take up about 10% to 15% of ICU beds. Scott said if that number reaches 25%, the system could be in jeopardy.
“Think of it this way, if someone has a heart attack or stroke or sustained injuries due to an accident, we want to be sure we have an ICU bed available,” Scott said.
The governor continued to resist calls for a mask mandate, saying the state of emergency order needed for such a mandate would be an abuse of his power and the mandate itself likely wouldn’t be effective. Scott said people have gone back to going about their lives, and he didn’t think they would accept a mask mandate. But he did urge residents to get vaccinated or to get a vaccine booster if they wanted one and to wear masks indoors.
Scott said he wanted to lead by example by wearing a mask to Tuesday’s news conference. Members of the governor’s administration also wore masks, a first at the weekly briefing since the governor did away with the state of emergency and any pandemic-related restrictions in June.
Last week, the federal government gave the green light for children aged 5 to 11 to get the Pfizer vaccine. Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, reported of the 44,000 such children in the state, more than 14,000 of them have been signed up for a vaccine appointment. Smith said that’s about 30% of the population. He said that number is only from the state system so the number is likely higher when appointments from pharmacies and health care providers are factored in.
Scott said the state’s percentage of children signed up for a vaccine appointment leads the nation. Because of this, the governor said the state has asked for an additional 3,900 doses for children next week, which has been granted by the federal government. Scott said the state will now receive a total of 9,000 such doses next week.
