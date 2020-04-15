MONTPELIER — The state’s top health official says Vermont appears to be either close to or past its peak for infections from the novel coronavirus.
The state also continues to work on its backlog of unemployment claims.
At a news conference Wednesday, Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, announced nine new confirmed cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing that total to 759. There has also been two additional deaths, bringing that total to 30.
Levine said the data shows it appears the state has hit a plateau for new cases. For deaths, he said some states are seeing that number double every two or three days while in Vermont it’s every two weeks.
“Though these are all very important and tragic and significant events, I don’t want to diminish them by any means, as an indicator of how we’re doing during the epidemic, we’re doing very well,” he said.
Levine said some models showed the state’s peak would be in mid or late April while others said early May. He said the most recent model showed this week would be the state’s peak for infections.
“I’m going to be very cautious as I say this, but cautiously say perhaps we are in that peak zone at that time of plateauing,” he said.
He said it appears the state is in a best-case scenario, but he wanted to see what the rest of the week looks like.
Looking ahead, Levine said said initial projections across the country estimated between 20% to 50% of the population would get the virus. Now he said it looks like that number will be closer to under 10%. He said that means many people will not be exposed to virus, which is an issue for opening things back up because those people could get sick in the future and cause a run on the health care system.
Gov. Phil Scott has declared a state of emergency and closed all schools and nonessential businesses. People have been told to stay home or if they are in public they are to stay at least 6 feet apart and to wear masks in order to stop the spread of the virus.
Levine said until there is an effective treatment or vaccine for the virus there will not be a total end to social distancing and large gatherings will continue to be banned. He said people will still need to wear masks and exercise proper hygiene.
But the governor did say some restrictions may be eased Friday, including potentially allowing farmers’ markets to open, though they may look different than last year. Scott said right now people can sell their goods from home using a curbside service.
The restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the virus have caused massive layoffs across the state. This forced a run on the state’s unemployment insurance program. Residents continue to report not being able to connect with the state Department of Labor to set up claims and say they’ve gone weeks without a paycheck.
Michael Harrington, commissioner of the department, said the plan is to bring on 20 to 25 more people to help process and clear issues with claims. Harrington said they will need to be trained to use the state’s system and can’t just be put on a phone to receive claims.
He said the priority now is to address those who filed earlier and need money and work forward from there.
Scott said he fully understood the anger and frustration from those waiting for unemployment funds.
“They have every right to be. And some of them are just plain scared because they don’t have any money. And again, I appreciate that,” he said.
Scott said he acknowledged there was a problem a week ago and asked state officials to put a plan in place to address it. But he said the fixes aren’t instantaneous, though it appears they are starting to work.
“It’s not enough for me to say, ‘Have some patience.’ Because this isn’t about patience. And I accept responsibility for this. This is an area that we didn’t foresee and certainly, again no excuses, but we need to do better, and we’re going to do better. And if this isn’t enough, we’ll initiate further methods and other strategies to get money in the hands of Vermonters who need it. I feel their pain, and I accept that, and we’ll do better,” the governor said.
Harrington said the state is working on a contract with a third-party vendor to help process unemployment claims. That contract could be signed as soon as Wednesday and he said training and technical conversations have already started with that vendor.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.