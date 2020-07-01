Philip M. Allen would have turned 100 on July 4.
To mark his late father's centennial, Philip J. Allen, of Rutland, is one of the sponsors of the city's annual fireworks show. The elder Allen was a World War II veteran, having served under Gen. George Patton in the 2nd Armored Division - famously nicknamed "Hell on Wheels."
"He died in ’69, and in ’70, 'Patton' came out," Allen said. "We took my mother to see it, and she went on and on about how she wished he could have seen it because it would have been so meaningful to him. Coincidentally, it's (the movie's) 50th anniversary and nobody's doing anything on it."
Allen said he had planned to mark his father's posthumous 100th birthday by paying for a free, open-to-the-public showing of "Patton" - the biopic in which George C. Scott plays the general; it won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay - at the Paramount Theatre. That fell apart, though, when the theater closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Then we heard the chamber canceled the fireworks," he said.
Allen's plan had been to hold the screening in the afternoon, so people could watch it, go out to dinner and go to the fireworks. In order to make sure at least one of those could still happen, Allen decided to sponsor fireworks.
Allen said his father was a native of Flint, Michigan, and was 21 when the United States entered World War II.
"He assumed he was going to be drafted," he said. "He was on a farm and they had two tiny children. He wasn't drafted, and he was surprised."
Allen said his father eventually made inquiries with the local draft board and learned his mother had gotten him a deferment based on his importance to the family farm.
"When he found out, he enlisted that day," he said.
Allen said his father's ability to repair tractors landed him a spot in a training program to repair tanks, and from there, he became a driver. As part of the "Hell on Wheels" division, Allen said his father fought in the Battle of the Bulge, earning three Bronze Stars for "heroic service in a combat zone," as well as the Belgian Croix de Guerre.
"He was awarded three Bronze Stars for combat, but he didn't have any Purple Hearts," Allen noted. "The tank guys - either they didn't get hurt or they got blown up."
Allen said his father had souvenirs like helmets and a German bayonet, but never told stories about the war.
"I was 8 when he died, but my brothers and sisters never heard stories, either," he said, adding that his uncles who served in the war were similarly quiet.
Allen said his father came home to Michigan after the war, but not to farming.
"All that mechanical training, he spent the rest of the his career as a technician," he said. "In Detroit in the ’50s and ’60s, there was no shortage of mechanical things to do."
That career was cut short, Allen said, by illness attributed to a three-pack-a-day smoking habit. Philip M. Allen died at age 49.
The fireworks will start at dusk July 4. They will be launched from the Vermont State Fair. However, because of COVID-19, the fairgrounds will not be open to spectators or vehicles.
