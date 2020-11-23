As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in record numbers around the state, schools in Rutland County are beginning to see a rise in cases, as well.
On Monday, the Vermont Department of Health reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, raising the total number of cases to 3,714. That figure is down from a record 148 cases reported last Thursday.
Earlier this month, a preschooler at Orwell Village School tested positive for COVID.
Last week, Rutland City Public Schools reported three cases at three separate schools.
The first case at RCPS was a kindergartner at Northwest Primary School. Both kindergarten classes were put in quarantine and moved to remote learning until next Monday.
Then, the entire sixth grade at Rutland Intermediate School and a cohort of students at Rutland Middle School also were placed under quarantine after an RIS sixth grader and an RMS staff member tested positive.
The RMS cohort will return to in-person instruction next Monday. The RIS class will remain remote until Dec. 2.
On Monday, Superintendent Bill Olsen confirmed that a student at Northeast Primary School also had tested positive over the weekend, but a quarantine would not be necessary.
“There was zero connection to anybody in the building,” he said. “They’re just business as usual today.”
Olsen said the past week has shown that the district’s preparation has paid off.
“We had planned for this for months, and tried to make sure our systems were in place. And it seems like everything worked the right way,” Olsen said.
Meanwhile, a sixth-grader at Poultney Elementary School tested positive last Friday. The combined fifth- and sixth-grade classrooms will be learning remotely for the next two weeks.
PES is part of the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union, which serves the towns Rutland Town, Proctor, West Rutland, Poultney, Ira, Middletown Springs and Wells.
This is GRCSU’s first case of COVID.
“We’ve been very fortunate with what’s happened in the past 10 weeks, and I think partly it’s because of the protocols and the plans we have in place in our schools,” said Superintendent Christopher Sell.
“We strongly feel that our kids need to be in school and do in-person learning so we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that that happens without compromising the safety and the health of our students and our staff,” he said.
As of Monday, Slate Valley Unified School District has not seen any new signs of COVID-19.
Earlier this month, a student at the Mary Johnson Children’s Center, which is a pre-K program run out of Orwell Village School, tested positive for COVID. Since the student was not in school during the time they were infectious, in-person learning did not need to be disrupted at the K-8 school.
SVUSD serves the towns of Fair Haven, Castleton, Hubbardton, West Haven, Benson and Orwell.
“People are a bit anxious. I think our staff is understandably upset that for many of them Thanksgiving is not going to be the same as it always has been,” Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said, noting state guidance that has discouraged travel outside of Vermont and large holiday celebrations.
But Olsen-Farrell said she thinks that sacrifice is necessary in order to keep schools open.
“Our top priority is to be in person, as we think that is the best way to educate students,” she said.
David Younce, superintendent of the Mill River Unified Union School District, also said he is committed to remaining in-person. After spending the first two months of the school year entirely remote, Younce is not eager to return to that model, he said.
MRUUSD, which serves the town of Clarendon, Wallingford, Shrewsbury and Tinmouth, has not seen any cases of COVID so far.
“We’ve tried to take the approach of, ‘Listen, we all know the rules. We know what is expected of us. We know what the governor has put out there as the guidelines to follow,’” he said. “Our personal decisions affect first, whether or not we can have in person school and second, whether or not individuals, students and staff members can access that in-person school.”
Younce said his district has connections to the cases in the Rutland. He noted employees with children in city schools are concerned they may have to quarantine, describing it as “the tangled web of quarantine impacts.”
“The direction to those folks for the time being is, we need you to follow the directions the department health gives you,” he said.
Younce said about 50% of district employees opted to be tested as part of the state’s new K-12 surveillance testing initiative last week. Around 25,000 school employees were tested statewide last week. Moving forward, voluntary tests will be offered to a quarter of Vermont schools on a rotating weekly schedule.
“To my knowledge, all of those results have come back negative,” he said of MRUUSD employees.
At Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, Superintendent Jeanne Collins also is reporting zero cases.
“Knock on wood, I haven’t had a positive case yet,” she said. “But it’s all around us. So it’s coming.”
RNESU serves the towns of Brandon, Pittsford, Leicester, Sudbury, Whiting, Chittenden and Mendon.
But with Thanksgiving this week, Collins and the rest of Rutland County’s superintendents expressed concerns that travel and celebrations will lead to a COVID spike in schools in early December.
“I’m very, very concerned about kids coming to school with stories about traveling or holiday gatherings,” she said.
“I only have two staff who have said that they will need to quarantine. So, at the moment, I think I’ll have the staffing necessary,” Collins said, adding that she hopes there won’t be more because that could create issues, especially at the high school level, where losing even one or two teachers can have a ripple effect across multiple grade levels.
Collins said she also has concerns about winter sports practices, which are scheduled to begin right after Thanksgiving break.
“We’re having discussions about delaying that to give an opportunity to see if there is a spike in cases,” she said. “I just don’t think it’s wise to start right after, but we haven’t made a firm decision yet.”
While none of the area superintendents sent out surveys to see what families’ plans were, all said they sent out communications reinforcing current state guidance, which has discouraged out-of-state travel and multi-household celebrations.
Collins said she has been sending out messages for the last month informing families that if they’re going to travel or socialize anybody from outside their household, they need to quarantine. She also urged them to have a plan in place in the event their child’s classroom needs to go remote.
“Everybody’s doing what they need to do inside the school building, and we’re just trying to reinforce the, ‘Hey, how we carry ourselves in the community also matters.’ So gas station, grocery store, at the park, etc. — we got to be careful everywhere, not just at school,” Younce said.
“We’re only going to be as safe as our community makes us,” Olsen-Farrell said.
