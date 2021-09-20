Local theater is making its way back to the Paramount stage.
Stage Write has merged with the Paramount Players and the groups plan to put on their first show together, Billy Van Zandt's "You've Got Hate Mail," early next month with both players and the audience on the stage together.
A similar set-up was used a few years ago when local musicians performed a tribute to U2's "The Joshua Tree."
"My little company, we always used the Brick Box," said Stage Write founder Diane Liccardi. "After COVID, I was afraid nobody would ever see a show in there again. When there's seating, it's very crowded."
The space had circulation shortcomings as well, she said.
"We just decided to meld our resources — although I have very few, except actors — and here we are," Liccardi said.
The Paramount Players had put on "Mama Mia" in 2019 before COVID forced a hiatus.
"The missions of the two were so closely aligned, it made sense to join forces," said Paramount Executive Director Eric Mallette. "Diane has a really strong sense of what it takes to do a staged reading and the Paramount Players hadn't gone down that path."
Mallette said Stage Write filled out the Paramount Players' ranks and helped it make some new connections.
"She also had a number of directors she worked with that we hadn't," he said.
Mallette noted that "Mama Mia" required a full stage and a large audience to work, but shows like "You've Got Hate Mail" function differently.
"Some of the shapes we will take when we move into these Stage Write-style productions don't need that space," he said. "This is not a play we expect to sell 800 tickets. The idea is to create energy by putting the audience and the actors on the same plane."
Liccardi said the comedy sold out repeatedly when she put it on in the Brick Box three years ago, and it seemed like the right moment to offer Rutlanders a laugh. She said they were still figuring out their future schedule.
"Our idea was two plays and a summer musical," she said. "That may or may not materialize this year. ... We're just getting started. We'll have to see how this goes. It's so hard to plan everything out right now. This could all disappear."
If it doesn't all disappear, Liccardi said, "Shrek" has been chosen as the summer musical. Performances of "You've Got Hate Mail" are scheduled for Oct. 1-3.
