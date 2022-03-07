Loyalty Day is back.
After back-to-back cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said this week the Loyalty Day Parade will take place May 1, with several downtown streets closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30. Mayor David Allaire said he hoped the parade would help mark a post-pandemic reopening of the city. Allaire noted the city was ready to hold it’s annual Halloween Parade last year after canceling it in 2020, but inclement weather foiled those plans.
“That was before this latest surge, but we would’ve gone ahead if it hadn’t been for (the weather,” Allaire said. “I think we are primed and ready for full-speed ahead. Hopefully, this will be one of our big events in the spring.”
Organizers hope so too, listing an expected attendance of 1,000 on their special event permit application.
“We’re trying to make it bigger this year and the best,” said organizer Donna Manfredi. “This year, we’re back, and we’re going to be back strong. Hopefully everybody shows up and has a good time. The kids — everybody loves this. It’s a good support for our men and women.”
The parade typically features a mix of color guards from veterans’ organizations, marching bands, motorcycle clubs, emergency vehicles and antique cars. Loyalty Day was created in the 1950s as a response to the Soviet-era May Day parades held in Communist Bloc countries. Rutland has long prided itself on the size of its Loyalty Day Parade, and the event has long served as an unofficial beginning of spring.
The parade has struggled in recent years — the 2014 parade was effectively canceled before a new group of organizers stepped in to take over at the last minute, and the announcement of last year’s cancellation was accompanied by suggestions that interest in the event was waning.
“To me, it’s very important,” Manfredi said. “My father-in-law, Aldo Manfredi, is the one who started the whole thing, him and another guy. I’d be very sad if it went by the wayside, and I’ll never let that happen. ... To me, this parade is about supporting all our men and women, getting everybody together. To me, it’s huge. I’m not sure how anyone else feels, but that’s how I feel.”
Manfredi said the parade will be dedicated to Gerry Garrow and Dick Blongy and the marshal will be Matthew Conway.
